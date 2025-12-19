Kansas Catholic Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Multiple Catholic schools in Kansas had to evacuate after terroristic threats today as anti-Christian and anti-Jewish violence and harassment continue to rise.

From the Australian Hanukkah beach massacre to the California “free Palestine” shooting at a Hanukkah-decorated house to multiple mass shootings to riots at European Christmas markets, this holiday season has been anything but merry. And Kansas schoolchildren marked the close of school with evacuations over bomb threats. Fortunately, no actual attacks occurred.

Libs of TikTok reported on X today that no fewer than seven Kansas Catholic schools received “threatening messages overnight,” including bomb threats. Staff evacuated with kids. Police have since decided the threats were a “hoax” as no actual violence occurred, but the very fact that someone or multiple people decided to threaten more than half a dozen Catholic schools, just after a series of mass shootings in America and other countries, including the Brown University shooting, is itself concerning. Since when do Americans amuse themselves by triggering panicked evacuations at grade schools?

Then there’s the fact that the person or persons unknown were definitely targeting Catholic schools in particular with the fake threats. Why? More leftist hatred? Illegal alien crime? A teen’s joke gone too far? There must have been some reason.

The schools that received bomb threats, according to Libs of TikTok and KSHB41, are:

Sacred Heart School and Church – Ottawa Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic School – Miami County Holy Spirit Catholic School – Overland Park Prince of Peace Catholic – Olathe St. Agnes Catholic School – Roeland Park Ascension Catholic School – Overland Park Nativity Parish - Leawood

Superintendent Dr. Vince Cascone of the Kansas City Archdiocese schools said in a statement, “Each threat was taken seriously, and local law enforcement was notified immediately…At this time, students and staff are safe. Law enforcement continues to investigate, and we are following their guidance closely.”

He added, “We recognize how unsettling this can be for our families, students, and staff. We are grateful for the swift response and partnership of local law enforcement, the leadership of our school administrators, and the professionalism of our faculty and staff members. We also thank our school communities for their patience and cooperation as this investigation proceeds.”

Speaking of school violence you won’t hear about on mainstream media, here’s another tragedy:

BREAKING: Aundre Matthews has been charged with M*RDER in Texas after he reportedly STABBED 16-year-old Andrew Meismer to death at school.



Multiple students have reported that Matthews had a long disciplinary history at the school, which included prior violent altercations.



You… pic.twitter.com/mFZ1rRL4In — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2025

I pray that no actual violence occurs at the Kansas schools. Hopefully, there are no more mass tragedies this Christmas season.

