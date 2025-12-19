Confirmed: Brown University Shooter Killed MIT Professor

Massachusetts authorities confirmed in a press conference that the same man who murdered two Brown University students also killed an MIT professor. It appears that the fact the shooter got away from the university and evaded police enabled him to commit a second murder.

Officers found the man who murdered the Brown University students and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor, Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, dead yesterday by suicide in a New Hampshire storage facility. Massachusetts authorities have now confirmed that the two deadly crimes were linked.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley -- asked by ABC's Aaron Katersky -- on how law enforcement was able to link the Brown University shooter to the murder of an MIT professor:



Israel National News said the MIT nuclear science and engineering professor, Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro, was Jewish and pro-Israel, although other sources have contested this, and it is not clear if being pro-Israel could have had anything to do with why the professor was killed. Loureiro was born in Portugal, just like his killer. Unfortunately, with the killer dead, we are likely never to know his motives.

Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were the casualties at Brown University. Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, accused of their killing, was a Portuguese national and a former student at the university. Police say evidence indicates he shot himself before he was found.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said that authorities were able to track the fact that Neves-Valente rented a car in Boston and drove it to Rhode Island, where he killed the university students. Through a series of financial transactions related to cars and hotels, they were then able to place him at the scene of the crime for the second murder as well.

“And then there was security footage that captured him within a half a mile of the professor's residence in Brookline,” Foley said. “And there is video footage of him entering an apartment building in the location of the professor's apartment, and then later that evening, he is seen … entering the storage unit wearing the same clothes that he had been seen wearing right after the murder.” Hence, they concluded Neves-Valente was guilty of both deadly crimes.

I loved visiting Portugal last year, but buildings at the University of Coimbra were defaced with anti-Israel and pro-Gaza graffiti, and our tour guide described the rowdy protests in favor of Palestinian terrorists at the university. Meanwhile, the country was obviously filled with numerous Muslim illegal immigrants who were not assimilating as in so many other European countries. All of this is to say that it is not completely shocking that an immigrant from Portugal would be radicalized enough to commit murder in America. Heck, even America is already filled with honey-grown murderous crazies now.

The West is suffering from grave moral and mental illnesses.

