BREAKING: Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead, Identity Revealed

A law enforcement source has told Fox News that the suspect linked to the Brown University mass shooting was discovered dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Local media have also confirmed this story.

Sources have told Boston 25 News that the suspect in the Brown University shooting that drew a horde of law enforcement agencies to a Salem, New Hampshire storage facility was found dead Thursday night. Multiple law enforcement sources have told Boston 25 News that the suspect was found dead in the Extra Space Storage facility on Hampshire Road in Salem, New Hampshire. The manhunt for the gunman who opened fire inside Brown University’s engineering building continued into its sixth day on Thursday. Police sources told Boston 25 News on Thursday that they are investigating possible ties between Saturday’s shooting at Brown University and Monday’s deadly shooting of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor in Brookline.

The shooting claimed the lives of 19-year-old sophomore Ella Cook of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and 18-year-old freshman Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov of Uzbekistan, and left nine others wounded, throwing the Brown University campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods into hours of chaos as hundreds of law enforcement officers searched for the gunman and ordered students and staff to shelter in place.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national.

Advertisement

Authorities have identified the suspect in Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University, which left two students dead and nine injured during a finals week review session. His name is Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, according to the FBI. He was found dead Thursday evening, authorities announced at a press briefing Thursday evening, after law enforcement officers in tactical gear were seen outside a storage unit linked to him in Salem, New Hampshire, for hours. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a finals week study session at the Barus and Holley Building on the eastern edge of campus. Detectives initially questioned a person of interest at a hotel outside town but ruled him out as a suspect, according to authorities. Police spent days canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video, which turned up images of a person of interest — a masked, stocky figure who stood around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and walked with an odd gait.

This story is breaking. Stay tuned for updates.

Give yourself an ad-free reading experience this holiday season. PJ Media VIP lets you focus on the real news that matters, from a conservative voice you can trust. Our Christmas and New Year’s sale makes it easy to join—use code MERRY74 for 74% off. Support fearless journalism and help keep PJ Media thriving as the new year begins.