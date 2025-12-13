Comer Orders Clintons to Appear for Epstein Depositions or Be Held in Contempt

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) says he will hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress if they do not appear for their depositions in relation to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died under suspicious circumstances, but evidence, including victim testimony, has pointed to numerous big name politicians and celebrities having used Epstein‘s perverted services. One of the names most constantly recurring has been that of former President Bill Clinton, who, of course, has his own disturbing track record of rape. Both Bill and his ever-loathsome wife Hillary are now required to appear before Congress related to the Epstein investigation.

Comer released a statement Dec. 12. “It has been more than four months since Bill and Hillary Clinton were subpoenaed to sit for depositions related to our investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s horrific crimes,” he explained.

The chairman emphasized: “Throughout that time, the former President and former Secretary of State have delayed, obstructed, and largely ignored the Committee staff’s efforts to schedule their testimony. If the Clintons fail to appear for their depositions next week or schedule a date for early January, the Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings to hold them accountable.”

The Clintons have been getting away with murder — maybe literally — for so many years they clearly think they are above the law. Bill Clinton survived impeachment while president, and Hillary Clinton’s one major consequence from the Russia collusion hoax, the email server scandal, and the Benghazi debacle was that U.S. voters didn’t elect her president. So the Clintons have become complacent about defying justice.

The Oversight Committee press release detailed:

On July 23, 2025, Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee approved by voice vote a motion to issue subpoenas to ten individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for testimony related to the horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Following the Subcommittee vote, on August 5, 2025, Chairman Comer issued the subpoenas. Based on correspondence with the Clintons’ attorney, it appears that former President Clinton and former Secretary Clinton will be the only individuals that intend to defy these subpoenas.

Epstein visited the Clinton White House over a dozen times, a major red flag, and Clinton also reported flying on Epstein’s infamous plane quite a few times, as my colleague Matt Margolis wrote.

Donald Trump’s poll numbers dropped earlier this year when he claimed the Epstein scandal was a sort of Democrat invention, even though it was primarily a Democrat scandal. Republican voters and victims alike pleaded for transparency and accountability. The Trump administration responded to the grassroots requests by moving to have Maxwell’s and Epstein’s grand jury documents unsealed. Trump also signed a bill in November that mandated that the DOJ release all relevant documentation.

A judge ordered this week that the grand jury records for Epstein‘s 2019 case be unsealed after a Trump administration request.

One hope that Comer follows through on holding the Clintons accountable.

