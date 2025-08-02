'It Was a Cover-up, Plain and Simple': The Russian Collusion Hoax Explained

If you’re wondering why the Democrats tried so hard to stop Trump from returning to the Oval Office, the past few weeks have made it very clear. The Russia collusion hoax has finally been exposed as the sham it always was—a massive intelligence scandal designed to undermine Donald Trump and to protect Hillary Clinton—all with the consent and coordination of the FBI and high-ranking officials in the Obama administration, including Obama himself.

Journalist Matt Taibbi, who was once a contributing editor at Rolling Stone, has put all the recently uncovered pieces of the puzzle together in a damning post on Racket News.

“Now, we know,” he writes. “With the help of the declassified Durham material, we can explain the whole affair in three brushstrokes.”

According to Taibbi, it began with a political calculation: “Hillary Clinton and her team apparently hoped to deflect from her email scandal and other problems via a campaign tying Trump to Putin.” That much has been long suspected. But what came next is where the real scandal begins.

“American security services learned of these plans,” Taibbi explains. And instead of exposing the scheme for what it was—a dirty campaign trick—“authorities used state resources to massively expand and amplify her scheme.”

In other words, they didn’t stop it. They ran with it. And they had help.

In early 2016, Clinton’s campaign was already in crisis. She was under investigation for using a private server as secretary of state, risking national security. The scandal exploded when it was revealed she deleted over 30,000 emails—and had the server wiped weeks after a congressional subpoena.

“The last stage required the enthusiastic cooperation and canine incuriosity of the entire commercial news business,” he writes, “which cheered as conspirators made an enforcement target of Trump, actually an irrelevant bystander.”

He continues:

I’ve tiptoed for years around what I believed to be true about this case, worrying some mitigating fact might emerge. Now, there’s no doubt. Hillary Clinton got in a jam, and the FBI, CIA, and the Obama White House got her out of it by setting Trump up. That’s it. It was a cover-up, plain and simple…

“Clinton’s position was so unsteady by early 2016 that she made Bernie Sanders a real challenger for the Democratic nomination,” Taibbi recalls. “She somehow lost 84% of the vote of women under 30 in Iowa.”

To make matters worse, an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation had been conveniently shelved until after the election, and there were ongoing problems with donors and the unending PR mess that was Bill Clinton.

But the most explosive detail, according to Taibbi, involves a trove of stolen U.S. government communications that ended up in Russian hands.

On top of all this, a cache of correspondence that the Justice Department Inspector General would later describe as “data exfiltrated…from various U.S. victims, including the Executive Office of the President (EoP), the State Department, the U.S. House of Representatives, [and] other federal agencies” had fallen into Russian hands. It contained material potentially very damaging to Clinton. Authorities were soon forced to plan for the possibility that it would get out.

The classified appendix to the Durham report revealed that Russian intelligence had obtained a cache of emails and correspondence—hacked before January 2016—involving U.S. government agencies, nonprofits, and think tanks. Among the material were communications between DNC chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Open Society Foundation officials Jeffrey Goldstein and Leonard Benardo. According to a Russian analysis of those exchanges, there was internal concern that investigations into favoritism shown to Clinton Foundation donors by the State Department were creating serious political fallout for Hillary Clinton. The documents also suggested that Barack Obama was reluctant to let a scandal involving his chosen successor overshadow the final stretch of his presidency.

This was the powder keg waiting to go off.

Rather than face the fallout, Clinton’s team orchestrated a diversion—and the national security establishment was all too happy to play along. What started as a desperate political ploy became a full-blown federal inquisition, complete with media cheerleaders and intelligence assets. And the result was years of turmoil, millions wasted, and a presidency undermined by a hoax.

Now it’s time to follow the evidence and start holding people accountable for the seditious conspiracy that’s torn this country apart.

