BREAKING: Judge Orders 2019 Epstein Docs Unsealed

In the second court win for the Trump administration regarding the Epstein Files scandal this week, a judge has approved the Justice Department’s request to release the 2019 grand jury records.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died under suspicious circumstances, but not before he was investigated and imprisoned under allegations of trafficking underage girls. Epstein’s case has caused controversy for years as victims hinted at or openly accused big-name political and entertainment celebrities of using Epstein‘s perverted services.

🚨 BREAKING: Federal judge clears DOJ to release secret 2019 Jeffrey Epstein case grand jury materials to public pic.twitter.com/PSovMVXBSJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2025

A federal judge in New York just ordered that the grand jury documents related to Epstein for the 2019 case be unsealed, according to The Epoch Times. While Democrats have pretended that this is a Republican scandal all year, multiple important Democrats have been mentioned in connection with the investigation of Epstein, including former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore, and current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

A considerable amount of documentation on Epstein, Maxwell, and their clients reportedly has yet to be released, but the deadline Trump gave the Department of Justice (DOJ) is approaching.

This new ruling on the Epstein documents comes the day after a federal judge ruled that the grand jury documents be unsealed for Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s right-hand woman and the epicenter of the controversy now that Epstein is dead.

Donald Trump’s poll numbers dropped earlier this year when he claimed the Epstein scandal was a sort of Democrat invention. Republican voters and victims alike pleaded for transparency and accountability. The Trump administration responded to the grassroots requests by moving to have Maxwell’s and Epstein’s grand jury documents unsealed. Trump also signed a bill in November that mandated the release of all relevant documentation by the DOJ.

Releasing the Epstein files was one of Trump’s most popular 2024 campaign promises, and the new bill gave the DOJ 30 days to release the files. With the two court wins this week, increased transparency will be possible.

