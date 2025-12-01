Over 7,000 Criminal Illegals in New York Jails

Just in the jails of New York City alone, there are over 7,000 criminal illegal aliens. The number of criminal foreigners in New York is certainly much higher, and yet Democrats there are angry at federal officers for arresting illegals.

Advertisement

The sheer number of dangerous criminal illegal aliens in our country is staggering, and of course we really don’t know exact numbers. The Democrats saw to that. They are determined more than ever to conceal the true impact of mass illegal migration and pro-crime policies that release criminals over and over.

Hundreds of leftist protesters hurled objects at ICE agents in New York Saturday, even using trash cans as weapons. The dangerous violence resulted in multiple arrests, according to Fox News. Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin went on Fox News to discuss the violence and expose just what sort of illegal migration crisis ICE is trying to address in New York City.

Related: White House Debunks Critiques With Immigration Law

“We're seeing that these criminal illegal aliens are exiting the jails and going back onto New York or Chicago or these other sanctuary streets to reperpetuate their crimes,” McLaughlin emphasized. “Today in New York City's jails are 7,169 criminal illegal aliens. We're talking about hundreds of murderers, hundreds of sexual predators, drug traffickers, the worst of the worst.”

🚨 BREAKING: It was just confirmed that New York City is harboring 7,169 known criminal illegal aliens, including HUNDREDS of m*rderers and s*xual predators



"HAND OVER THOSE INDIVIDUALS!"



"Honor those detainers! Then we won't have to flood the zone with ICE law… pic.twitter.com/rTw8gYUu87 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 1, 2025

Advertisement

And yet Democrats favor criminal scum over the officers just trying to bring peace and lawful order to the city.

McLaughlin called out one politician in particular: “Dan Goldman and these other sanctuary city politicians, they should agree to hand over those individuals, honor those detainers, and then we won't have to flood the zone with our ICE law enforcement, we won't have to put those men and women on the ground because we will get these vicious criminals out of New York City's jails.” Which one would think would be a desirable goal for any sane person. Then again, Democrats are not sane.

Related: Bessent Moves to Completely Cut Off Illegals From U.S. Financial System

McLaughlin was referring to Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), of Trump impeachment infamy, who lied about the reason for the violent anti-ICE riots in NYC this weekend by claiming: “ICE is continuing to engage in reckless and unwarranted militarized operations. Today’s confrontation didn't protect a single person but instead unnecessarily put New Yorkers, federal agents, and NYPD officers in harm’s way. Make no mistake: any chaos and violence in NYC involving ICE is instigated by ICE.”

There are thousands of illegal alien criminals already in jail and many thousands more not in jail, and Goldman is saying the ICE operations are unwarranted. This is why assaults on ICE officers are up 1,153%.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters in NYC are now DESTROYING property to create barriers blocking ICE from driving through NYC



How is this NOT an insurrection?



ICE is having to fight to even leave their facility — let alone DEPORT illegals pic.twitter.com/GCEV02xjs0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 29, 2025

New York Mayor-Elect and socialist antisemite Zohran Mamdani has already said he will not cooperate with ICE in any way once he takes office. This would be a shift from current Mayor Eric Adams’s policy. It will also ensure more violence and crime.

Note: It's the holiday season, which means PJ Media VIP's Black Friday sale is back!

Now through Monday evening, 11:59 PM ET, receive 60% OFF an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership with promo code FIGHT.