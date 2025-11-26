BREAKING: Trump Bans South Africa From G20 Summit

President Donald Trump is booting South Africa from the G20 gathering of nations next year since the government there refuses to address anti-white genocide. He is also cutting off aid to that country.

This year, the G20 Summit was in South Africa, and Donald Trump did not attend. Next year, the summit is set to be held in Miami, and Trump is already saying there will be no invitation issued to South Africa. Trump says that the egregious human rights abuses ongoing in South Africa led him to make his decision, and that no more taxpayer-funded aid will be heading there either.

Trump announced his decision on Wednesday in a lengthy Truth Social post explaining why he plans to exclude South Africa in 2026. He began by noting that the United States “did not attend the G20 in South Africa” this year "because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them.”

In typical Trump fashion, he also took time to slam mainstream leftist American media for ignoring the South African genocide because it does not fit woke narratives. In fact, American media are just as callous about the massacre of black Christians in Nigeria, DRC, and other African nations as they are about the anti-white genocide in South Africa.

Trump wrote, “Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide. That’s why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business!”

WOW: Trump pulls up receipts and videos of South Africa's communist leaders chanting to kill White Farmers in the Oval Office right in front of South Africa's president after he tried to deny that there was a genocide happening in his country pic.twitter.com/YN7LupAylA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 21, 2025

As it happens, Trump has a personal bone to pick with South Africa, too. “At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony,” the president explained.

He ended, “Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year. South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately.”

🇿🇦South Africa is committing genocide against white farmers.



Yet despite committing its own genocide the country is leading the ICJ court case claiming Israel is committing a ‘genocide.’ 🇮🇱



These are some of the genocide victims in South Africa:



1) Theo Bekker, 79,… pic.twitter.com/7dk8XYVrvA — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 12, 2024





Ironically, South Africa has been at the forefront of trying to accuse Israel falsely of genocide against Palestinians. The hypocrisy is extreme.

