Illegal Alien With Prior Arrests Causes Deadly DUI Crash

Turns out that an illegal alien almost certainly caused a deadly DUI crash that killed a high school student in Southern California this month, and one who had been arrested more than once for driving under the influence.

Unfortunately, woke sanctuary policies in California ensured that Jose Abelardo Villegas-Orbe was not in custody at the time his drunken driving caused the death of a young high school freshman. And those same disastrous state policies will likely protect the foreign criminal from federal accountability. Every Democrat politician who enforces sanctuary policies and every leftist activist who campaigns against ICE is protecting scum such as this killer.

BREAKING: Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, the suspect charged w/ killing a SoCal high school student in a DUI hit & run crash this month is a Mexican illegal alien with two prior DUI arrests in CA in 2024, but the Biden admin ICE never sought to arrest him because… pic.twitter.com/n8k5F4Nov0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 31, 2025

Despite the multiple prior arrests, the Biden administration did not seek to arrest or deport the illegal alien, because the Biden administration was notoriously supportive of open borders.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin broke the news about the Mexican illegal Villegas-Orbe on Oct. 31. Villegas-Orbe has now been charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He is also reportedly charged with DUI hit and run causing death for inflicting deadly wounds on 14-year-old La Quinta High School freshman Liam Cantu.

Cantu was riding his bike when Villegas-Orbe’s drunk driving fatally injured him on Oct. 10. The illegal alien fled the scene. The teenager finally and tragically passed away in the hospital this week.

Bill Melugin shared the following details as well:

Sources tell me that Villegas-Orbe was arrested for DUIs in August 2024 and November 2024, both in Riverside County, CA, but because the DUI arrests were misdemeanors, they did not meet Biden admin immigration enforcement priorities and ICE detainers weren't filed at the time, meaning Biden's ICE made no effort to arrest or take custody of him. He is now accused of a third DUI, that has tragically taken the life of a young boy.

The Trump administration, Melugin added, is trying to obtain accountability where the Biden administration did not, as ICE has now filed a detainer request with local law enforcement for Villegas-Orbe. Unfortunately, California’s sanctuary state policies make it highly likely that authorities will refuse to cooperate, even if the suspect did make bail. California certainly loves to protect criminals.

Illegal alien truck drivers from India caused two other deadly DUI crashes in recent months. One of them had failed his commercial drivers’ license test 10 times in Washington before being allowed to drive trucks anyway.

The hordes of illegal alien criminals who overstayed their visas decades ago or whom the Biden administration welcomed in en masse threaten the lives of federal law enforcement and ordinary American citizens alike every day.

