Pro-Crime Pritzker Furious at Trump’s National Guard Ultimatum

Illinois governor, anti-law-and-order activist, and human blimp JB Pritzker is un-virtuously outraged at Donald Trump’s ultimatum to call up the National Guard or accept that the administration will federalize them.

Advertisement

Last year, Chicago earned the unenviable title of America’s homicide capital — for the 13th year in a row. Other types of violent crime remain unacceptably high, shootings pepper every weekend, and Chicago is also deeply in debt over funding illegal aliens, of whom the Trump administration has arrested over 1,000 there in recent weeks. Illinois and its infamous crime-plagued city need to crack down on crime. That is the last thing that Pritzker and his fellow Democrats want to do, however, as the governor made perfectly clear on Saturday.

Pritzker, who falsely accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents of arresting U.S. citizens and trying to impose tyranny, issued a nauseating, hysterical, callous, and thoroughly dishonest statement Oct. 4. The Democrat governor bewailed arrests of violent anti-ICE protestors who attacked the Chicago ICE facility, bemoaned an ICE raid on a Walmart with multiple criminal illegals, and did not mention that ICE was forced to deploy tear gas on a crowded street because they were being threatened and boxed in by leftist rioters and their vehicles.

Advertisement

Related: ICE Tops 1000 Arrests in Chicago as SCOTUS Gives Immigration Enforcement Win

Pritzker also did not note that federal law enforcement in Chicago found themselves rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles and a thug with a semi-automatic weapon, nor how violent lawbreakers targeted Chicago ICE agents in two separate vehicular attacks in one day this week.

Instead, Pritzker ranted, “This morning, the Trump Administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will. It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will.”

Note that, Illinois — your safety means nothing to Pritzker. He couldn’t care less how many people fall victim to crime. After all, as he sneered last month, all cities have crime — so suck it up.

Then came Pritzker’s lies about Trump and ICE:

In the coming hours, the Trump Administration intends to federalize 300 members of the Illinois National Guard. They will pull hardworking Americans out of their regular jobs and away from their families all to participate in a manufactured performance -- not a serious effort to protect public safety. For Donald Trump, this has never been about safety. This is about control. This demand follows unprecedented escalations of aggression against Illinois citizens and residents. Yesterday, Kristi Noem’s and Greg Bovino’s masked agents threw chemical agents near an elementary school, arrested elected officials exercising their First Amendment rights, and raided a Wal-Mart. None of it was in pursuit of justice, but all of it was in pursuit of social media videos.

Advertisement

I already addressed Pritzker’s accusations above. He is deliberately demonizing ICE at a time when leftist activists are targeting ICE and breaking the law by impeding arrests. This is unacceptable and dangerous. Trump is right to call for National Guard troops to go into Chicago and impose law and order.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about Democrat criminal justice failures and the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.