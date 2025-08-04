Hamas Official: Oct. 7 Made Palestinian State Possible

If for some reason you still need proof that Western nations recognizing a Palestinian state would simply be an amazing reward for genocidal terrorism, a Hamas official has frankly declared that such recognition would be “the harvest of” the Oct. 7 massacre.

In a viral video clip shared by the state of Israel on X, a Hamas official on Qatar’s Al Jazeera celebrated Oct. 7, 2023 — the worst day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust — as the cause of multiple Western nations recognizing a “state of Palestine” (which has never existed). If recognizing a fictional nation causes a murderous Jew-hating jihadi practically to jump with joy, you know that decision puts you on the wrong side of history.

The official claimed Oct. 7’s “great historical achievements,” with “the first thing [being] that it brought back the Palestinian issue. Today, why do all countries, give me just one example, why do all countries recognize Palestine now? Before Oct. 7, was there a country that dared to recognize the State of Palestine? Just give me an example of that.”


He proudly boasted, “Now the harvest of Oct. 7 is what made the whole world open its eyes to the Palestinian cause.” The horrifying part is that he is partially right — right, that is, that following Oct. 7, the world, instead of seeing once and for all how Hamas (with the support of most Palestinians) is a demonic and genocidal terror entity that must be utterly destroyed, decided to side with the terrorists against their victims. Antisemitism truly is a powerful mental illness.

Babies were burned alive and beheaded, women were raped to death, and whole families were gunned down or kidnapped on Oct. 7. Fifty hostages still remain in Hamas captivity, and Israeli soldiers are still regularly being ambushed and killed in Gaza. Yet France, the UK, and Canada are determined to reward the jihadis by recognizing a “Palestinian state” on land that rightfully belongs to Israel.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas’s co-founder and defector to Israel, recently and truly stated, “October 7 didn’t happen because ‘Palestinians’ were denied a state, it happened because they were given one.” Israel gave the Muslims who deceptively call themselves “Palestinians” the Gaza Strip, and thereby simply gave jihadis a base for their terrorist operations. The two-state solution was already tried — both with the creation of Jordan and the gift of the Gaza Strip — and it failed miserably. When will the West learn not to appease terrorists?

Yousef also advised, “‘UK to recognize ‘Palestinian’ state unless Israel end war and commit to peace.’ How about no ‘Palestinian’ state unless ‘Palestinians’ release the hostages, elect a moderate leadership, drop their violence, hand over those who planned and participated in war crimes and apologize to the Jewish people.”

And there should be no recognition of a “Palestinian state.” That, as the Hamas official made so blindingly clear, would simply be a fabulous reward for murderous terrorism.

