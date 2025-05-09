New Jersey Lawmaker Bashes Woke Bill That Will Hike Utility Prices

A New Jersey lawmaker ripped apart “decarbonization” legislation that will increase utility bills in order to stop the fictional “climate crisis.”

Green” energy is toxic, inefficient, expensive, unprofitable, and prone to failure. And since the “climate crisis” exists only in the minds of hysterical leftists, there is no reason at all for Democrat-run New Jersey to keep moving toward dependence on green energy. Yet they do, which will certainly lead to higher utility costs for New Jersey citizens.

You can always count on Democrats to backstab their voters. A Republican lawmaker is furious at the idiocy of New Jersey State Senate bill 249, according to Shore News Network this week:

The bill directs the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to establish a “beneficial building electrification and decarbonization program” within one year of its enactment.

Under the program, each electric public utility in the state must develop a multi-year plan to transition building end-use systems — including space heating, water heating, industrial processes, and transportation — from non-electric sources to efficient electric alternatives… Utilities’ plans must meet or exceed greenhouse gas emission reduction targets set by the BPU and pass a cost-effectiveness test that accounts for environmental benefits, including reduced emissions of greenhouse gases and methane.

All this amid an energy crisis in New Jersey. “This bill is exactly what got us to this energy crisis in the first place,” Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R) pointed out. “I cannot believe that we are even talking about moving this through committee.” By trying to ditch gas for offshore wind projects that are quite expensive, inefficient, and very damaging to marine wildlife, New Jersey is raising energy costs — and straining the electric grid.

As usual, politicians are fueling the problem. “We’re here and the state is facing these massive increases in utility costs because we demonize natural gas, because we spent billions of dollars on offshore wind turbines that are never, ever going to get built,” Kanitra declared. All the Democrats are doing is virtue-signaling.

The “solution” is actually yet another problem, Kanitra argued. “The solution here, the bill that got put in front of us, is 'Let’s solve ratepayer issues by putting more demand on the system.' It’s incomprehensible to me that that’s the solution.” He cited a Division of Rate Counsel warning letter that also predicted higher utility bills from such legislation.

The assemblyman quoted the letter, “The overarching concern… is this proposed legislation will increase utility bills for ratepayers who are already struggling with multiple utility rate increases. We urge you to not pass this bill out of committee without amendment.”

Democrats in New Jersey are not acting as if they have any accountability to their voters, Kanitra added. “I have not seen a single Democrat vote against a bill. You were sent here by the people, by your constituents, to vote the right way. I can’t imagine how that means mindlessly doing whatever leadership wants you to do.” 

That is unfortunately the definition of both politicians and voters in the Democrat party — which is why they are doubling down on their disastrous energy decisions.

