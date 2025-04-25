Winning! Chinese Scientists Say Trump Tariffs Slow Their Research

When the scientists of the country that is your number one enemy (China) are complaining that your tariffs are hurting their research, that is called a win-win situation.

Breitbart reported that glassware, stem cells, electron microscopes, and more are no longer available or are increasingly scarce in China as Chinese scientists can no longer access affordable and high-quality American products. The country that almost certainly manufactured COVID-19 in a lab and unleashed it on the world, the country where all science has to be at the service of the tyrannical government that hates America, is increasingly enraged about Donald Trump’s tariffs. Chalk up another victory.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) practices “civil-military fusion,” where everything in the economic and tech spheres is accessible to the Chinese military. And since the CCP reportedly told its people back in 2019 that it was entering a war phase with the U.S., Trump tariffs are successfully slowing research from Chinese scientists who further CCP military goals particularly aimed at undermining America.

Breitbart reported more details on the Chinese complaints:

Science noted on Wednesday that American laboratories have been affected as well, since they purchase many of their lab essentials from Chinese manufacturers, but the Chinese side seems to be suffering more, as researchers struggle to afford high-end equipment and services from the United States. Some of these items cannot be produced within China, at least not at the same level of quality. For example, the premier supplier of gene sequencing equipment is an American company called Ilumina, which China blacklisted in early February. By March, imports of Ilumina products to China were completely banned. Chinese labs are also suffering from a lack of antibodies, computer chips, and advanced equipment like electron microscopes.

Chinese electron microscopes aren’t as powerful as the American equivalents, according to Breitbart. While the CCP is looking to build up domestic manufacturing, it has spent so long ripping off American science that it will likely take some time for it to build up its own scientific capabilities sufficiently. It will certainly be trying to do so, however, and the United States should keep the tariffs in place to cause as many difficulties as possible for the Chinese Communists.

We should also be bringing all our manufacturing back from China to the United States as quickly as possible. Apple, Tesla, Nike, and many more American companies are harming Americans by prioritizing cheap labor overseas. And our own scientists have relied on products and research from China for far too long.

The whole purpose of tariffs is to bring manufacturing, jobs, and wealth back to America, while evening the playing field with hostile nations that tariff our goods while expecting little to no tariffs in return. And Donald Trump’s administration is certainly bringing the pain to America-hating Communist China.

