New Report Exposes DEI in Medical Schools

A new report exposes the diversity, equity, and inclusion rhetoric poisoning medical schools across the country.

The quality of medical care is already decreasing in some places in the United States, but that is likely to get exponentially worse in the future, as medical schools are focusing not on producing the most competent doctors, but on indoctrinating them into woke ideology. A new report from Speech First examines this dangerous phenomenon that could literally mean the difference between life and death for future patients.

There are three areas on which DEI propaganda in medical schools focuses, according to the report:

1. Anti-Racism: Students are required to adopt a worldview that frames Whites as inherently racist and physicians as agents of social reform, tasked with addressing historical injustices against minority groups. 2. Gender Ideology: Students must commit to affirming gender identity as superseding biological sex, with required practices such as performing or supporting gender-affirming medical procedures—even for children. Policies and mandatory rotations ensure that dissenting views are silenced. 3. Weight Inclusivity: Under a social justice framework, students are trained to approach obesity through sensitivity guidelines that deny the link between weight and health. Physicians are pressured to prioritize affirming obese patients’ experiences over addressing underlying health concerns.

Since being overweight is objectively unhealthy, this can only lead to bad medical practice and perpetually unhealthy patients. Then again, since the medical industry makes money off chronically ill people, maybe that’s the whole point. Transgenderism, obesity, anxiety…these are all conditions which Big Pharma and the medical complex can use to keep patients dependent on medication and doctor visits forever.

The First Speech report examined public records and open source information from no fewer than 54 medical schools, which includes every top medical school in every state that does have a public medical school. These include the medical schools of the University of North Carolina, the University of Michigan, and the University of California, San Francisco.

The findings reveal the pervasive nature of DEI mandates in medical education and its detrimental effects. In response, this report calls for urgent action to restore open inquiry, intellectual diversity, and free expression in America’s medical schools. Speech First offers the following recommendations for lawmakers and members of the public seeking to combat these coercive practices: • Prohibit mandatory inclusion of DEI for obtaining a medical degree. • Ensure public medical schools prioritize science-based teachings over ideologies rooted in DEI. • Educate medical students on the principles of free speech and intellectual diversity during orientation programs, aiming to reduce self-censorship and administrative or classroom coercion.

Racist pseudo-academics like Ibram X. Kendi should not be educating our next generation of doctors. We cannot afford to have a medical system that is politicized — we saw the crisis that created during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

As Nicole Neily, the board chair of Speech First, said, “Discrimination on the basis of race and sex is always wrong – and to find it used so extensively in the medical field is particularly appalling.”

