AZ Teen Found Dismembered, Police Won’t Reveal Suspects

The remains of a missing fourteen-year-old from an Arizona Apache reservation were just discovered, but police are being very tight-lipped about the three suspected killers.

Advertisement

“She was just an innocent … she was a baby,” sobbed Emily Pike’s mother Steff Dosela when the hacked up remains found in trash bags were identified as Emily. “She was a very happy and kind person. She loved painting. She loved art. She loved to draw,” Dosela told WCJB.

The 14-year-old had hoped to study art in college. She went missing on Jan. 27. While Emily’s family lives on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, the teen was living in Mesa in a group home. “Her case manager came a week [after the disappearance] to tell me she was missing,” Dosela explained.

This is heartbreaking.



If you have any information, please contact the Gila County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, or the San Carlos Apache Tribal Police. https://t.co/kAyA47zTNA — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) March 3, 2025

For our VIPs: Chinese Communists Outraged at Tariff Accountability for Fentanyl Crisis

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office tragically confirmed the mutilated corpse was Emily’s, per WCJB. “Why did it go that far? (It’s) pain that I hope no other mother goes through,” her weeping mother said. Such pain is indeed unimaginable. Who would want to kill a teen girl so brutally? And why?

Advertisement

“You’ll never be forgotten. I love you,” Emily’s mother declared. “Until we meet again, rest in peace.” The Gila County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the San Carlos Apache Tribal Police are seeking information on the murder.

[Dosela] said detectives came to her home and gave her a DNA test, which helped in the investigation to identify her daughter. “They have three suspects, but they didn’t tell me their names yet,” Dosela said. The teen’s mother said what would have been her daughter’s 15th birthday is approaching, and they’ll make sure Emily is celebrated.

It is unclear why the police would not reveal the suspects. Perhaps they don’t want to say anything until they know more about the suspects, but one cannot help wondering if the potential killers are illegal aliens. The authorities are often reluctant to admit when illegal aliens commit horrific crimes. And Arizona, as a border state, has quite an abundance of illegal alien criminals.

Honoring Emily Pike



This morning Missing In America Network, alongside the Arizona Missing Children’s Task Force, gathered as a community to honor Emily Pike, a 14-year-old Indigenous girl from the San Carlos Apache Tribe, whose life was tragically taken. Emily was found… pic.twitter.com/koTVFZiCl3 — Missing In America Network 🇺🇸 (@missingNamerica) March 2, 2025

Advertisement

Read Also: Jewish Journo Was Arrested for Criticizing Keffiyeh-Wearing Grocery Employee

Among the young Americans murdered by illegal aliens are Laken Riley, Travis Wolfe, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Ivory Smith. Of course, the U.S. also has an increasing problem with crime committed by our home-grown n’er-de-wells in Democrat-run states, of which Arizona is one. Whoever killed poor Emily Pike, let us pray that he or they are swiftly brought to justice.