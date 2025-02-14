Meet the Hamas Jihadi Who’s Also a Georgetown Student

Georgetown University doesn’t just have Hamas sympathizers on campus, it has a literal Hamas jihadi as a student. Take the red pill and see how deep this rabbit hole goes.

Advertisement

Mapheze Saleh is a member of the graduating class of 2026 for Georgetown’s Center for Contemporary Arab Studies, which ought more accurately to be renamed the Center for Contemporary Arab Propaganda. Her student bio frankly admits that she worked for pro-terror Al Jazeera, a terror-sponsoring Qatari embassy, and Gaza’s jihad-funding Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It gets worse than that, however. Her father is a Hamas big shot, and Saleh herself has followed in her father‘s footsteps, joining and working for Hamas. There’s nothing like having “genocidal terrorism group” on your resume.

Saleh’s student bio claims she’s from Palestine, which is pure nonsense, as a nation called Palestine has never existed, and the name is currently misapplied to areas of land that Muslim Arabs falsely claim from Israel. From Saleh’s nauseating bio:

Mapheze, a first-year student from Gaza, earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and information at the Islamic University of Gaza, Palestine and a master’s degree in conflict analysis and peace building from the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace & Conflict Resolution at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, India. Prior to joining the MAAS program, Mapheze worked as a researcher at the Qatar Embassy in New Delhi, and has also previously served as Executive Director at Indo-Pal Foundation, an organization that advocates for Palestinian rights, and as contributing writer for the Middle East Monitor, Al Jazeera, and various Palestinian media outlets. In addition, she has worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Gaza, which provided her with a greater understanding of regional security, particularly in relation to Palestine.

Advertisement

There are a few important facts Saleh left out of her bio. CAMERA on Campus exposed those inconvenient facts. First, meet Saleh’s daddy, Ahmed Yousef, who was an advisor to the late top Hamas leader and Oct. 7 mastermind Ismail Haniyeh. When Yousef headed up Hamas’s Committee to Break the Siege in Gaza, Saleh served on it.

HOLY CRAP



There’s a literal Hamas terrorist member currently attending @Georgetown.



DEPORT pic.twitter.com/LZjB8TltSx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2025

Soon after the Oct. 7 atrocities, where over a thousand Israeli civilians — including babies — were kidnapped, burned alive, beheaded, or gunned down, Saleh posted a propaganda video trying to justify the horrific massacre. She also gleefully celebrated the genocidal Hamas jihadis, based on screenshots CAMERA shared. She has posted videos mocking Israeli hostages and expressing a desire to destroy Israel, too.

Related: Israeli Hostages’ Condition ’Crime Against Humanity’

18 U.S. Code § 2339B forbids “knowingly provid[ing] material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization.” It seems high time for the U.S. to deport Saleh back home to join the Hamas terrorists she adores and investigate supposedly Catholic Georgetown, an American university, for having a Jew-hating, murderous Hamas jihadi as a graduate student enrolled at its campus.