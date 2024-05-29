Governors Move to Stop Coerced Abortion, Trafficking of Teens for Abortions

After the overturn of anti-constitutional Roe v. Wade, a number of Republican states moved to protect innocent babies from abortion by restricting or banning it. Unfortunately, pro-death leftists have reportedly been caught trafficking teens across state lines to obtain abortions without parental consent or coercing women to take abortion pills. Two Republican governors just signed legislation addressing this outrageous behavior.

The governors of Tennessee and Louisiana just signed legislation either to make non-parental trafficking of underaged mothers across state lines for abortions criminal offenses or to criminalize coerced abortions. The attorney general of Missouri, Andrew Bailey, previously sued abortion giant Planned Parenthood over just such reported trafficking of minors to obtain abortions.

Abortion (both surgical and chemical) not only kills unborn babies in horrific and brutal ways, but it also has seriously traumatizing effects on the mothers. Only truly evil individuals would be so obsessed with abortions as to transport underage girls across state lines so they can kill their babies, sometimes even without parental consent.

Tennessee’s House and Senate easily passed the legislation to make recruiting, harboring, or transporting a minor to obtain an abortion or abortion chemicals without parental consent a crime, LifeNews reports. The state’s Republican governor, Bill Lee, just signed the legislation into law. The lawmakers framed it as a parental consent bill, according to LifeNews, aiming to prevent teens from being transported to other states for dangerous procedures or chemicals without their parents’ knowledge and assent.

LifeNews quoted Tennessee Right to Life lobbyist Will Brewer celebrating the legislation: “Passage of the Underage Abortion Trafficking Act is a victory for Tennessee parents and their daughters. This law will go a long way in protecting young girls from predators who want to cover their crimes and from an abortion industry that exploits young girls for profit.” Planned Parenthood, for instance, reportedly not only traffics minors for abortion but also for “gender transitions” without parental consent.

Violating the new law will be a Class A misdemeanor with mandatory jail time of 11 months and 29 days, along with civil liability, all as of July 1, LifeNews explained. Abortion clinic employees and Planned Parenthood representatives were caught on camera confessing the secretive abortions without parental consent, achieved by taking teens to other states.

As noted above, Louisiana’s legislature also passed pro-life legislation, the Abortion by Fraud Criminalization Act, which Gov. Jeff Landry then signed. In this case, the law is intended to stop coerced abortions of women’s babies, particularly aimed at stopping predators and protecting minors. The law does not criminalize the abortion pill but rather the coerced use of an abortion pill on a woman who has not consented to abortion, LifeNews clarified.

The outlet quoted the bill: “Coerced criminal abortion by means of fraud is committed when a person knowingly and intentionally engages in the use or attempted use of an abortion-inducing drug on a pregnant woman, without her knowledge or consent, to cause an abortion.”

Sarah Zagorski, the Communications Director for Louisiana Right to Life, explained the purpose of the bill: “The intention of SB 276 is to stop the abortion industry from profiting off of abuse and trafficking of vulnerable women through their flagrantly illegal distribution of pills.”

If only more governors were dedicated to protecting minors and vulnerable women from those who would exploit them by pressuring or coercing them into killing their unborn children.