PJ Media

Exclusive VIP Gold Live Chat with Stephen Kruiser and RedState's Kira Davis - Today 3:00pm ET

By PJ Staff 2020-04-21T12:56:42
chat comments

Join Stephen Krusier and RedState's Kira Davis for an exclusive live chat for VIP Gold members TODAY at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

During the chat, you’ll be able to submit your questions to be answered live.

The live video stream will be added to this post right at 3:00 p.m. ET.

If you're not already a VIP Gold member, you can subscribe here. Use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

https://pjmedia.com/blog/wednesday-exclusive-vip-gold-live-chat-with-stephen-kruiser-and-redstates-kira-davis/

