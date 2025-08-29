Pharma-Friendly CDC Director FIRED, ‘Not Aligned’ With MAHA Agenda

The Department of Health and Human Services announced on August 27th that CEO Director Susan Monarez, vociferously promoted by the corporate state media as a foil to RFK Jr. and employed for less than a month, is no longer with the agency.

Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people. @SecKennedy has full confidence in his team at @CDCgov who will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious… — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) August 27, 2025

On cue, the corporate state media leapt on the story as yet another attack on The Science™ by the conspiracy theorist and crypto-Nazi RFK Jr. and his band of blasphemous non-Science™-respecters.

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

[Monarez’s] lawyers responded with a statement saying Monarez had neither resigned nor been told she was fired. “When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda. For that, she has been targeted,” attorneys Mark Zaid and Abbe David Lowell wrote in a statement. “This is not about one official. It is about the systematic dismantling of public health institutions, the silencing of experts, and the dangerous politicization of science. The attack on Dr. Monarez is a warning to every American: our evidence-based systems are being undermined from within,” they said.

The “politicization of science” talking point is laden throughout these kind of legacy media reports, without any sense of irony, given that Democrat-aligned technocrats wielded The Science™ as a political cudgel for four straight years during the Brandon Reign of Terror, violating every civil liberty imaginable of their political opponents while allowing the BLM riots to rage freely during the Summer of Love.

Flashback to when 1000 health professionals wrote a letter calling for allowing BLM protests in the midst of a pandemic.



"This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders" pic.twitter.com/rvnbIDd4YU — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 2, 2024

I’m tempted to declare that the chutzpah of these people to decry “politicizing” public health is beyond the pale, but it’s actually not.

There is no pale.

These people have no shame.

They are fueled by hubris, high on their own sanctity.

And why wouldn’t they be when they are insulated in their very own cult?

Everyone they know is the kind of person who puts “St. Fauci” signs on their lawns during COVID, so of course they have no sense of humility.

