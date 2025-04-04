Yale ‘Fascism Professor’ Flees Country to Escape Trump’s Fourth Reich

The #Resistance 2.0 is really upping the ante this time around.

In the first iteration of the Trump fascist takeover, numerous celebrity liberal stalwarts very publicly threatened to leave the country in protest.

Unfortunately, after garnering the attention they required, none of them followed through.

This time is different.

As just one example, Rosie O’Donnell is now Ireland’s problem.

In the same vein, nobody could possibly crave the glory of becoming a performative holocaust victim — without any of the actual suffering — as badly as a “fascism professor” at an Ivy League American liberal arts college.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

A Yale professor who studies fascism is leaving the US to work at a Canadian university because of the current US political climate, which he worries is putting the US at risk of becoming a “fascist dictatorship”. Jason Stanley, who wrote the 2018 book How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them, has accepted a position at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy… What does it say that a scholar of fascism is leaving the US right now? Said Stanley: “Part of it is you’re leaving because ultimately, it is like leaving Germany in 1932, 33, 34. There’s resonance: my grandmother left Berlin with my father in 1939. So it’s a family tradition.”

In a slobbering Vanity Fair profile lauding Stanley’s brave and stunning decision to run away from what he characterizes as an existential threat to his own country in order to secure another lucrative, cushy teaching position in another First World country where he can continue his self-aggrandizing sophistry about fascism or whatever for money and clout, the distinguished professor repeatedly likened Trump to — you’ll be shocked to learn — Hitler.

Via Vanity Fair (emphasis added):

“Educational authoritarianism is frequently accompanied by more general restrictions on knowledge,” [Stanley] writes in Erasing History, “and by attempts to push mythic representations in place of that knowledge.” In the book he likens conservative activist groups seeking book bans to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels keeping lists of books to be censored*, and outlines attacks on the rights of LGBTQ+ people by various fascist regimes throughout history (among which he counts the Trump administration).

*None of these people ever expound upon what books exactly the modern-day “Nazis” want banned — like ones that groom children to believe that men birth babies — because, they understand, if they did, public sentiment would be even more ardently against them than it already is.

Lord, come quickly 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/b6hLsH0GOZ — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) August 9, 2023

Another distinguished and deeply learned professor, a bulwark against fascism, and close personal friend of Jason Stanley, Timothy Snyder, who has also fled to Canada for lucrative academic work, literally got himself famous in 2017 with a book titled “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century,” a central theme was ways to resist the alleged fascism of Trump 1.0.

Via Literary Hub, 2017 (emphasis added):

Do not obey in advance. Most of the power of authoritarianism is freely given. In times like these, individuals think ahead about what a more repressive government will want, and then offer themselves without being asked. A citizen who adapts in this way is teaching power what it can do.

Profiles in courage.