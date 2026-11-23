The news hardly slowed down over the weekend, and even this abbreviated week promises to be filled with good things to talk and write about.

But all I can think of is gravy.

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When Melissa and I started hosting every other Thanksgiving, making the gravy became my job for two reasons. The first, of course, is that Melissa already had too much cooking to do. The other was because I volunteered.

Because gravy.

So, you know, my tech-heavy retirement accounts keep tanking, Trump has promised to sign some seriously stupid credit card legislation, and Russia might put a nuke in orbit next month...

...but seriously, in three days I get to make gravy, so all is well.

But I promise not to obsess over it during today's Five O'Clock Somewhere, so please come and join us at the usual time.

3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

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