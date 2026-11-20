It's just us.

That's right: Two Steves, no waiting.

No special guest this week because half our people are on some Fire Island cruise that I'll totally stop making fun of as soon as the Powers That Be send me on one, too.

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Until then, why not join us today at the usual time?

4 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

See you then(ish).

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