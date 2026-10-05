MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I certainly hope you didn't miss Friday's show, when long-absent — but new grandfather — Larry O'Connor made his long-awaited return to Five O'Clock Somewhere.

And he called in from Las Vegas, where he was visiting with his brothers, and clearly up to no good.

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So today's Five O'Clock Somewhere will likely be an extended wellness check on Larry.

Other than that, I'm still playing catch-up with the news, although from what I've seen so far, it looks like pretty much everything sucks the same as it did on Friday. Only worse.

So we've got that going for us. Which is nice.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

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