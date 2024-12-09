I Can't Believe What Germany and Austria Just Did... er, Stopped Doing

You can get an idea of how gobsmackingly awful the Syrian Civil War was (is?) and how stupid Germany's immigration policy is with this one simple statistic: nearly one in 20 Syrians lives in Germany. Syria's pre-civil war population of Syria was about 21 million people, and the latest figures show the Federal Republic serving as home to 972,460 Syrian refugees.

All that seems to have come to an end along with the Bashar al-Assad regime this weekend.

Berlin says it will "freeze asylum processing for Syrian citizens," according to an al-Jazeera report today. "The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees told Der Spiegel news magazine on Monday that the move was taken in light of the unclear and unpredictable political situation in Syria, which would place asylum decisions 'on shaky ground.'"

DW also reported that discussions have begun "about the possible return of Syrian migrants and asylum-seekers to their home country" now that Assad is gone. "Senior leaders of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU), suggested encouraging Syrians to return to their homeland," the paper wrote. Jens Spahn, a prominent CDU politician, told RTL today, "As a first step, I would say that we are making an offer. How about the German government saying: anyone who wants to go back to Syria, we'll charter planes for them and give them a starting payment of €1,000 ($1,060)."

Austria has also stopped processing refugees. Visegrád 24 posted on X this morning, "Austria is freezing all new asylum applications & re-examining old ones. Family reunifications are suspended." Interior Minister Gerhard Karner even said, "I'm starting a deportation program to Syria."

That would be quite a change.

Even a cursory glance at the map shows that Germany is a weird place for Syrian refugees to end up, but then-chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed them in from 2015-2016, during some of the worst fighting.

🇩🇪 Germany has suspended the processing of all new asylum applications from Syrians. pic.twitter.com/iY5JYJ9woW — Update NEWS (@UpdateNews724) December 9, 2024

Culturally, Germany's habit of bringing in Third World refugees has been an even worse fit, resulting in madness like this headline: Germany Charges American For Stabbing Migrant Who Sexually Assaulted Her.

"The migrant grabbed the unnamed 20-year-old woman’s buttocks, she pulled out a knife, he grabbed her arm, and she wound up stabbing him in the heart, leading to his death," The Daily Wire reported on Saturday. "German prosecutors in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate have brought charges against her."

Germany and most of the rest of the EU need to seriously reconsider how many refugees they're willing to welcome, where they can be from, and stop bending over backward to accommodate tiny little cultural differences like rape and jihad.

Stopping the flow of Syrian refugees and beginning the process of returning them home would be a perfect place to start.

