Ilhan Omar Daughter 'Homeless' After Pro-Hamas Protest, Police Round Up Yale Demonstrators

The police are cracking skulls Monday at Yale — figuratively, not literally — at a pro-Hamas/anti-Israel "encampment" where students and others on Beinecke Plaza demanded divestment from military firms.

A crowd of around 250 gathered on the Plaza Sunday night, some setting up tents in expectation of a longer stay, it would seem.

Some in the group could be seen holding "Free Palestine" signs and singing, "From Yale to Columbia, we will not be moved." Is that an echo of the genocidal promise to destroy Israel and create a Palestine from "the river to the sea?"

Whatever the case, the police have moved them.

According to a Fox News report, "the arrested protesters would be charged with trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor, and would be released once they are processed." At least some of those arrested are believed to be students.

Who are the others, and where did they come from?

A Class A misdemeanor in Connecticut is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000 — and I'll believe that the authorities are serious about stamping out these calls for genocide when they start throwing the book at the demonstrators.

Still, the trespassers have been removed, and that might at least be a start.

In other good news, when police finally cracked skulls — again, only figuratively — at a similar pro-Hamas demonstration at New York's Columbia University, Congresscritter Ilhan Omar's (Hamas-Minn.) daughter, Isra Hirsi, was among those arrested — and suspended from school. Hirsi is a junior at nearby Bernard. Students from both schools got together to form Columbia's Gaza encampment.

The ordeal was so horrible that the well-coiffed brat got favorable press from Teen Vogue and The Daily Beast.

ASIDE: Former President Barack Obama is certainly Columbia's most famous and powerful living alumnus. I take his silence on the matter as a nod of approval to the demonstrators, but maybe he'll prove me wrong.

"When Isra Hirsi joined several of her Barnard College and Columbia University peers in the pro-Palestinian campus protest known as the Gaza encampment," The Daily Beast reported, "she had no idea she would end up suspended, homeless, and left without food within a matter of days."

"Homeless and left without food," LOL. Or as my Red State colleague Bonchie put it on Twitter/X, "They want you to believe the daughter of a congressional member attending a $90,000-a-year school couldn't afford to grab some McDonald's."

“We had so many people who were born female in our group that they didn’t have enough space for us. It was a very slow process in getting everybody into the cells,” Hirsi complained. It was basically the Gulag, in other words.

Whatever you think about the protests of the 1960s, at least they were in ostensibly favor of civil rights and peace. Today's protestors, including Isra Hirsi, are often explicit in their demands for a wider war against Israel.

Or as Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) put it, "Imagine being a Jewish student at Columbia University and finding yourself tormented by anti-Israel extremists who call for October 7th to be repeated—10,000 times! Calling for 10,000 October 7 massacres is tantamount to calling for the murder of 12 million Jews."

They mean it. And they need to be treated as though they mean it.

