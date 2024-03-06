A Funny Thing Happened When a Soros D.A. Tried to Vote on Tuesday...

Harris County, Texas, Democrat District Attorney Kim Ogg had a funny thing happen on her way to vote in her own primary: She wasn't allowed to.

In a since-updated story — thank goodness for my digital notebook — Ogg "went into Love Park Community Center Tuesday morning to cast a ballot for her own primary race — only to be told someone had already voted in her name, according to spokesperson Michael Kolenc." The Houston Chronicle reported that "Ogg might wind up voting by provisional ballot but that they are still trying to figure out the issue."

I had been assured that this kind of thing never happens, particularly in America's Democrat-run major cities which remain as they ever were: above reproach.

I was going to chide the Chronicle for running the comparatively anodyne headline — "Texas primary results in major incumbent shakeups despite low turnout" — when the real story looked to me like the county's top law enforcement official looking like a victim of voter fraud. But as the Chronicle's update made clear, Ogg was the victim of nothing worse than confusion.

Ogg's gay partner, Olivia Jordan, accidentally signed in as Ogg and cast the wrong ballot.

These things happen, I suppose, and the clerk was able to fix the situation and allow Ogg to vote — presumably for herself for all the good it did her.

This is where we get to... the rest of the story.

Ogg has the shameless distinction of being the country's very first progressive "Soros D.A." after accepting more than $500,000 of the vile billionaire's seed money to win office in 2016.

Now I've gone from insisting on paper ballots — same-day voting only, naturally — to insisting on paper sign-in as well. People just don't seem to pay attention to computer screens as well.

As it turned out, Ogg wasn't nearly radical enough for Soros. As Clever Journeys reported in 2022, although Ogg used her office to stop prosecuting marijuana offenses, she "often seeks high cash bail, causing her to be ostracized by many progressives and apparently Soros."

We can't hold criminals to account where Soros holds sway. If I sound bitter, my 19-year-old niece was murdered in Austin two months ago — her killer having been set loose by another Soros D.A., José Garza, without bail after yet another firearms offense.

But I digress.

Even after finally being allowed to cast her ballot, Ogg lost the Democrat primary to challenger (and former prosecutor) Sean Teare — this year's Harris County recipient of Soros' largesse. Ogg, despite the obvious hypocrisy, said last week, "George Soros has run and supported my opponents in every single election from 2014, 2016, 2020, and 2024, and so the fact that I did not toe the line on bail and did not agree to open the doors of the jail to violent offenders is, I think, the largest reason that he's run against me."

Teare was the beneficiary of at least 700,000 Soros bucks this cycle and, as the Democrat nominee in Texas' bluest city, he is the odds-on favorite to win in November.

You get what you vote for, Austin — assuming you're allowed to.

