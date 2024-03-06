Joe Biden: Confuzzled Warmonger

Presidentish Joe Biden has just issued another stupid and none-too-subtle threat that could extend the bloodshed in Gaza. That's on top of another recklessly stupid decision last week that will certainly lead to more dead and wounded on both sides — and those two stupid things are just the most recent in a string of stupid mistakes leading the world to wider wars.

Remember when Candidate Biden was going to restore sanity and order to our foreign policy?

Good times.

On Tuesday, the alleged Most Powerful Man in the World™ warned Hamas that it "could be very, very dangerous" if the genocidal group doesn't agree to a Ramadan ceasefire. "There's got to be a ceasefire because Ramadan — if we get into circumstances where this continues to Ramadan, Israel and Jerusalem could be very, very dangerous."

It's impossible to suss out exactly what Biden meant by that because his thinking is as muddled as his speech these days. But it's undeniable that a 40-day pause in the fighting would work to the advantage of Hamas, which is desperate to regroup. It's also undeniable that a ceasefire would disadvantage Israel, which is looking to end the war with the destruction of Hamas — and as quickly as possible.

Besides, it's a myth that Muslim people don't fight during Ramadan, although the observance is often dredged up as an excuse to try and get Western nations to pause fighting against Muslims because, "Hey, it's Ramadan, you unworthy infidels who must submit or die."

I paraphrase but not by much.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken — easily the stupidest person in any room not inhabited by Biden — announced that American forces had begun airdropping food to besieged Gazans to relieve their suffering. “The situation for children, for women, for men who are caught in this crossfire of Hamas’s making inside of Gaza is unacceptable and unsustainable," Blinken said.

It takes an IQ somewhere south of room temperature to believe that's how that works.

Here's how it actually works, courtesy of trusted milblogger CDR Salamander.

If Biden wants a quick end to the fighting, he should send more bullets to Israel and not a single meal to Gaza. That's a cold, hard truth but it's the kind of cold, hard truth that saves lives in the end.

The same could be said of our anemic military aid to Ukraine. Want to stop a war? Make sure the outnumbered defender has the skills and tools to outclass the invader. The most recent conservative estimate, courtesy of the UK Ministry of Defense, is that "more than 355,000 Russian personnel have been killed and wounded in the Ukraine war." Given Russia's lackluster medical services, that means roughly 100,000 Russian KIAs in two years of fighting. With better military support, Kyiv could likely have inflicted enough casualties to bring Putin's stupid war to an end already.

ASIDE: Please, don't get me started on the lavish and utterly corrupt support we provide to the Zelenskyy government, as opposed to the comparatively lackluster support given to the Ukraine military.

Yet we've sent 31 Abrams tanks — 31! — and just enough ammo to keep Ukraine in the fight but never more than that. It's almost as though Biden gets off seeing dead Russians and Ukrainians in his daily intelligence briefings.

Nothing this pointlessly bloody could be on purpose, right? The Biden administration must be stupid, not evil — RIGHT?

The truth of it is that I don't know. Maybe nobody outside the White House could tell you with 100% certainty whether this administration is confuzzled, bloodthirsty, or some impossible combination of the two.

What I do know is that the next president is going to have a yuge mess to clean up.

