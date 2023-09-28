REPORT: Biden Crime Family 'Earned' $24 MILLION From China, Russia, Ukraine, Others

The Biden Crime Family really knew how to rake it in, according to a new report just out from the House Impeachment Inquiry Committee led by Republican Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and Jason Smith (R-Mo.).

“From 2014 to 2019,” the report states, “Biden family members and their affiliate companies received over $15 million from foreign companies and foreign nationals in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China. Biden business associates received an additional $9 million.” The committee has the receipts, which must not have been easy to get because “money was transmitted to Biden family members from foreign sources through an exceedingly complex chain of transactions that made it difficult to track the flow of these funds.”

This particular flow of foreign funds to the Biden Crime family began in 2014, when Biden served as Vice President under Barack Obama, and Ukraine was still ruled by flunkies loyal to Vladimir Putin. 2014 is the same year Hunter Biden somehow got himself a cushy no-show job for Ukraine’s energy giant, Burisma. Two years later, Biden père used his position to threaten Ukraine’s new anti-Moscow government that he’d withhold $1 billion in aid unless Kyiv fired prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin, who was investigating corruption at Busrima.

It doesn’t take much imagination to guess why neither Biden would want anyone looking too closely into what was going on at Burisma or into Kyiv’s once-strong ties to the Kremlin.

The report rather dryly notes, in the same way that a shiv might easily glide between a pair of ribs, that “The President had knowledge of many of his family’s business dealings, and indeed participated in them by having phone calls and attending private dinners — including while he was Vice President.” The money went through Biden’s various shell corporations, paying for “no identifiable product or service.”

Today’s multimillion-dollar revelation comes just one day after we learned that in 2019, Biden the Younger had China wire $260,000 in payments that “listed Joe Biden’s Delaware residence as the beneficiary address for the funds.” At the time, Hunter lived in California.

Both Bidens have lied publicly and repeatedly on all these matters. As PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis wrote just as I was finishing up this column, a new text message “destroys Joe Biden’s defense in the influence-peddling scandal.” The text shows “Biden’s brother Jim Biden explaining to Hunter Biden that he needed the ‘usual’ help from Joe Biden to make a foreign business deal work.”

Two weeks ago, the Daily Caller’s James Lynch helpfully collected “all the evidence” that then connected the three Bidens and their shady foreign business dealings while Joe was both in and out of office. Now we have even more.

I’m so old that I remember when even Republicans were disgusted when President Ronald Reagan earned a $2 million windfall for a brief speaking tour of Japan — after he’d left office and with zero ambition to serve again. At the time, relations between the U.S. and our most important Pacific ally were strained. The Fujisankei Communications Group, which paid for Reagan’s visit, had hoped to generate goodwill on both sides. But many Americans didn’t see it that way — we were a more decent country then.

