New Text Message Destroys Joe Biden’s Defense in Influence Peddling Scandal

We’re all aware of how the narrative of Joe Biden’s connection to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings has changed. For years, we were told that “Joe Biden never spoke with Hunter Biden about his business,” or that “Joe Biden never spoke with Hunter Biden’s business partners,” and even that “Joe Biden had no knowledge of his son’s business.” The message was clear; there was a big wall separating Joe Biden from his son’s businesses. Except that there wasn’t.

A new text message released by the House Oversight Committee shows Joe Biden’s brother Jim Biden explaining to Hunter Biden that he needed the “usual” help from Joe Biden to make a foreign business deal work.

“This can work, you need a safe harbor. I can work with you [sic] father alone!!” Jim’s message from December 2018 reads. “We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work. Let’s talk about it. It makes perfect sense to me. This is difficult to fully vet without talking.”

This bombshell comes on the heels of the revelation that Hunter Biden received a wire payment from China with Joe Biden’s home address listed as the beneficiary address.

Joe Biden has long denied he ever spoke to Hunter about his business dealings or with his business partners, but the House Oversight Committee has uncovered enough evidence to blow those these claims out of the water, forcing the White House to change the narrative that Joe Biden “was not in business with his son.”

Of course, no one has ever claimed that Joe Biden was a partner or associate in Hunter’s businesses, but it’s quite clear that those businesses depended heavily on Joe Biden and the influence he had. Of course, Democrats claim that Hunter was only selling the illusion of access and that Joe Biden never actually knew what was going on, but this new next message makes it clear that not only was Joe Biden aware of his son’s foreign business dealings, it was “usual” for him to work with Hunter and Jim Biden on these deals.

This new evidence is the latest example of incriminating evidence that the House Oversight Committee has uncovered. This evidence includes eyewitness testimony that Joe Biden participated in phone calls with Hunter’s business partners, White House visitor logs showing that Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s business partners while he was serving as vice president, and financial records that the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign sources via roughly twenty shell companies that only had one product to sell: Joe Biden’s influence. Oh, and there’s also the video evidence of Joe Biden bragging about how he leveraged a $1 billion loan to coerce the Ukrainian government to fire the man investigating Burisma — where Hunter served on the board.

The text message the committee released feels like something that should convince Republicans who are on the fence to support impeachment.