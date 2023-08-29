Kayla Lemieux and His Z-Cup Prosthetics Are Making an Oversized Comeback

Kayla Lemieux — the drag name of a Canadian high school shop teacher known for his enormous fake breasts — you’ll be pleased to learn, has finally found a new job. You might be less pleased to learn that Kerry Lemieux and his Z-cups with the pancake-sized erect nipples won’t be appearing in an Ontario drag show and will instead return to teaching high school.

According to news reports from all over, Lemieux’s paid leave from Oakville-Trafalgar High School has ended and he’ll begin teaching this fall at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton.

The Toronto Sun reported over the weekend that Principal Tom Fisher in a memo defending hiring Lemieux that his district has “an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

Because nothing shrieks “dignity and respect” more than a very dude-looking dude wearing fake boobs that hang down to his belly button while insisting, “I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real,” and claiming with zero evidence he has a “condition called gigantomastia” caused by his imaginary extra pair of XX female chromosomes.

Oh, Canada.

But we aren’t yet finished with the absurdities:

Students won’t just be greeted by a new teacher when class begins in a week, they’ll also be welcoming an educator who is world famous for what the principal calls expressing their own “gender expression.”

Fisher’s memo also assured parents that “should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests; we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety – and to share any operational plans.”

ASIDE: If your new hire requires making “operational plans” to “ensure student safety,” maybe you should ask yourself if the new hire is worth it, Mr. Fisher. I’m not a highly paid educational administrative professional like you, sir (?), but as a one-time high school student my own self, I’m pretty sure students don’t need “disruptions or protests” while the shop class table saw is whirring away.

I’m not sure this is the education Canada’s parents were looking for.

It’s impossible at this distance to tell whether Lemieux is deluded or “merely” scamming the disturbingly gullible Hamilton-Wentworth school district. As I reported back in March, locals claim that Lemieux rarely crossdresses away from school:

Lemieux has since been repeatedly photographed dressed like a normal dude while away from school. One of his neighbors was quoted by [the Daily Mail] claiming that Lemieux “wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently,” and that he only “puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit.”

You know the guy trying to scam the insurance company so hard that he has to wear a neck brace 24/7, in case investigators spot him without it? That, except the neck brace is offensive Z-cup fake boobs.

“One kind of con might be getting yourself placed on paid leave for adopting a persona that, under Canadian law,” I noted in March, “basically makes you un-fireable.”

At the time, it looked like Lemieux had found a way to scam the system by dressing up even more ridiculously than Corporal Max Klinger until getting put on paid leave. Nice non-work if you can get it, right?

WARMINGTON: The Kayla Lemieux show cancelled; no longer at Oakville school https://t.co/nz3YaRTX2R via @ — Mark E. W. Hudson (@MEWH) March 2, 2023

But now that Lemieux is returning to the classroom after such a brief paid vacation, it makes you wonder if his delusions of glandeur aren’t sincere.

What is it about proximity to high-school kids that requires Lemieux to dress up as a sexually exaggerated version of something he is not? Despite racking my brain and indulging in a third cup of very strong coffee, I can’t think of an answer.

CORRECTION: I can’t think of a wholesome answer.

Whatever the actual answer is, I’m not sure it matters. It’s clear either way that “Kayla Lemieux” and his Z-cup obsession don’t belong anywhere near kids.

