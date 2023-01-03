Insanity Wrap: Eugenics Experts Advise Having Sex with Short People

Eugenics — the “science” of making things better by killing almost everyone — is making a big comeback. But if you won’t die, the NYT at least wants us to breed nothing but short people. That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Plus:

Grandpa is in the garden, growing flowers, literally.

A LibsOfTikTok video you can’t watch all the way through.

“Woke AI is coming.”

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Fay/faeself pronouns. We have a serious mental health crisis in this country pic.twitter.com/5zlGStWRDn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2023

In this week’s “How Long Can You Go?” challenge, I made it five seconds before closing the browser tab with all due haste.

Eugenics: Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

Saving the planet requires nothing more difficult than having sex with short people.

I had no idea, but I suppose I’m game.

The NYT published a piece on Monday by Gross Anatomy author (and confessed short person) Mara Altman who writes that “short is better, and it is the future.”

As a man of currently average height (5’10”), I look forward to someday towering over the rest of you puny humans.

There was actually a really bad movie about that called Downsizing. Despite Alexander Payne directing, stars like Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig, and a theme of mutilating yourself to save the planet, even critics hated it.

Altman should have visited Rotten Tomatoes before repeating Payne & Co.’s mistakes:

The short are also inherent conservationists, which is more crucial than ever in this world of eight billion. Thomas Samaras, who has been studying height for 40 years and is known in small circles as the Godfather of Shrink Think, a widely unknown philosophy that considers small superior, calculated that if we kept our proportions the same but were just 10 percent shorter in America alone, we would save 87 million tons of food per year (not to mention trillions of gallons of water, quadrillions of B.T.U.s of energy and millions of tons of trash).

“Short people don’t just save resources,” Altman writes, “but as resources become scarcer because of the earth’s growing population and global warming, they may also be best suited for long-term survival.”

Resources have not become scarcer, but whatever.

The last person to put real money on that happening was chronic doomsayer Paul Ehrlich. He’s the eugenics nag who, after getting literally everything wrong about hunger, scarcity, and population in the ’60s and ’70s, made a famous wager with business professor Julian Simon over commodities running out.

Ehrlich lost. Again.

Despite a track record of never once having been anything other than 180° away from correct, Ehrlich was spewing gems like this for 60 Minutes‘ Scott Pelley, who just nodded along: “The next few decades will be the end of the kind of civilization we’re used to.”

Doesn’t shrieking, “We’re all gonna die! Any day now! And this time I mean it! EUGENICS!” for more than 50 years ever get boring?

Still, that’s better than gorilla-watcher Jane Goodall, who just came right out and said that 7.5 billion of us have to die.

It was at the World Economic Forum, naturally, where Goodall called on 94% of us to die.

Here’s an idea.

If the Left doesn’t want us to think the worst of them, maybe they should try not asking us all to die.

You know, before they insist on it.

Recommended: Ukraine War Kicks Off 2023 with a Very Big Bang

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Kid and dog playing together, looking so cute #dogs pic.twitter.com/UINhDNQLpq — I am a Dog Lover (@Dogsofficials) January 1, 2023

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

“Mr. VodkaPundit,” the people in my head ask me all the time, “when 94% of humanity is dead, what are the survivors gonna do with all those bodies?”

New York and five other states have got that covered:

A person can now have their body turned into soil after their death — which is seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to a burial or cremation. Also known as “natural organic reduction”, the practice sees a body decompose over several weeks after being shut in a container.

As for me, I’ve told my wife that I’d like to be cremated, and my cremains kept in an urn on our living room wet bar. Preferably, right between the scotch and vodka decanters.

Meet the Press

(Go ahead and click “View.” The content isn’t actually sensitive, and neither am I.)

I’m trying so hard not to draw conclusions but it just isn’t working.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Kamala Harris’s Most Cringeworthy Video Ever

‘Woke AI Is Coming’

“Woke AI is coming,” warned Christopher Rufo after reading this Substack:

Critically, this means that political biases and ideological views of programmers can distort AI’s so that instead of objectively applying neutral algorithmic functions to information, the AI instead doctors its output to remain in line with political or ideological doctrine.

There’s much more at the link, which I recommend you read.

But there’s also this: Students earn As on tests, essays with ChatGPT artificial intelligence.

Want to bet that ChatGPT somehow failed to produce a single conservative statement?

A Closing Thought

All these socialists and would-be world-savers have one thing in common.

They all picture themselves as party members in good standing with a nice dacha in the country, and not just another one of a hundred million corpses in mass graves.

But what they all forget is that socialism produces a lot more corpses than dachas.

Just sayin’.

A quick little something before we get to Insanity Wrap’s closing meme…

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members, similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.

One More Thing…

There’s only one real lady in this photo and she’s wearing orange.

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.