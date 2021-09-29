Kamala Harris Tacitly Endorses George Mason Student's Antisemitic Rant

Alleged Vice President Kamala Harris took a special moment at George Mason University on Tuesday to tacitly endorse the antisemitic views of a young student there.

In a C-SPAN video (you can watch the whole thing here) Harris stands and nods calmly while a female student launches into a minute-long harangue in which she accuses Israel of “ethnic genocide and displacement of people.”

In response, Harris said the young woman’s “truth” “cannot be suppressed.”

Here’s the short version of the video:

Student tells VP Harris that "Israel is doing ethnic genocide" –

VP replied: "your voice, your perspective, your experience" pic.twitter.com/xIPxvvGSQo — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 29, 2021

The student, according to the Jerusalem Post, describes herself as part-Yemeni, part-Iranian, and “not an American.”

Here’s the full transcript:

You brought up how the power of the people and demonstrations and organizing is very valuable in America, but I see that over the summer there have been protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers standing with Palestine, but then just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel which hurts my heart because it’s ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I’m sure you’re aware of this… I just feel like I need to bring this up with you.

To which Harris said in full, “I’m glad you did, I’m glad you did. And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, cannot be suppressed and it must be heard.”

Who is talking about suppressing anyone’s speech? But the truth is that the young woman’s “truth” consists of lies.

Lies that Harris chose not to challenge, but to tacitly endorse as “your experience, your truth.”

Recommended: Jen Psaki Is the Stupidest Person in the World (Or Hopes You Are)

“I’m sorry you feel that way, but those simply aren’t the facts” would have been a polite and acceptable answer.

New York lawyer — and a friend of PJ Media’s own AJ Kaufman — Eric Levine wrote to warn that “Harris’s response demonstrates that she fundamentally does not understand what free speech is about and that the Democratic Party wants it known that it views anti-Semites and Marxists as valuable parts of its big tent coalition.”

Indeed.

Former US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is having none of it, either:

Shameful. There is truth and their are lies. No one is entitled to their personal truth. This attack on Israel is simply a lie and VPOTUS should have called that out.https://t.co/leLOO5C6Cs #FoxNews — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) September 29, 2021

Worse, the money that the student referenced going to Israel is a billion dollars to help fund the country’s Iron Dome system.

Iron Dome, don’t forget, is a purely defensive weapon. Its only job, its only capability, is to shoot down missiles fired at Israel — almost always fired into civilian areas.

The so-called “Squad” of “progressive” lawmakers — like rabid antisemite Rashida Tlaib and alleged brother-marrying immigration fraud Ilhan Omar — were successful in getting the funds removed from a broader spending bill last week. But then the House voted overwhelmingly — 420-9 — to restore the Iron Dome funds in a standalone bill.

Democrats are playing a tricky game here. On the one hand, an overwhelming majority of Democrat lawmakers are still interested in providing continued support to our strongest ally in the Middle East. On the other, they’re still desperate not to alienate a powerful and growing antisemitic movement within their own base — and within their own ranks.

Leave it to the almost always awful Kamala Harris to get caught so publicly and awkwardly trying to straddle that fence.