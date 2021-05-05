Insanity Wrap #200: Coke Drops Woke Faster Than They Dropped New Coke

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does it mean when one of America’s wokest corporations starts learning the steps to the Backpedal Tango?

New photos show that Biden’s masks are all for show

Top Dems beating a fast retreat from “America is racist”

If a Beta talks in a falling network, does he make a sound?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

The problem with free money is that it makes people crazy.

Next-to-zero interest rates helped create the 2007-08 Great Recession, various gold and silver rushes — when people could literally scoop money right out of the ground or water — led to all kinds of crazy behavior, and let’s not even get Insanity Wrap started on what free government money does to markets.

Oops, I guess we got started:

Noto is known for squid, specifically flying squid, which is considered a delicacy, and approximately 25 million Yen ($228,181) of the funds were set aside for a huge squid monument. FNN reported that the giant squid measuring 29.5 feet across, 13 feet high and over 42 feet long, for a total cost of 27 million Yen ($246,544).

Well, that’s a relief. From what, Insanity Wrap has no idea.

And while a giant squid statue might seem crazy to us, it sure adds some whimsical fun to the world — so why not spend the free money on it?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Shocking surveillance video shows a black man repeatedly punching an Asian man pushing a stroller in a random, unprovoked attack in San Francisco. Sidney Hammond was arrested. He was recently released after getting arrested for burglary. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/2F2qFBLNJX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 5, 2021

For the record, Insanity Wrap is willing to concede that not all the anti-Asian violence is confined to Democrat strongholds.

Just 99.999% of it.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Senate Television via AP

Insanity Wrap is starting to feel like maybe we’re the craziest person in the world today — and that might not be a bad thing.

Last week in a column for our VIP supporters, we asked: What Do You Do with Democrats Who Enjoy Being Accused of Racism?

Here’s the gist for our non-members:

For many white Democrats, being a registered Democrat was like a Get-Out-of-Jail-Free card on race issues. “What happens,” I wondered aloud on several Right Angle segments for BillWhittle.com, “now that high-ranking Democrats, Hollywood, and the schools are taking that Get-Out-of-Jail-Free card away?” In other words, how long could the Democrats tell their white supporters that they were all racist, even if they weren’t?

But now there’s this, courtesy of James Antle at the Washington Examiner:

One line in Sen. Tim Scott’s response to President Joe Biden’s address was so effective that top Democrats have begun to use it, with some qualifications, themselves. “Hear me clearly,” the South Carolina Republican said last week. “America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.” Since then, several prominent Democratic leaders have echoed that America isn’t a racist country, starting at the very top.

It’s a heartening article, so Insanity Wrap encourages you to read the whole thing.

Did Democrat internal polling show that their new Everything Is Racist Card wasn’t playing well with their own supporters? Just with independents? Both?

We have no way of knowing, but we’re crazy-happy to learn that it’s turning off enough people that the Dems are backing away from their social-fabric-rending madness.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

No masks inside, while inches away from tiny elderly people. Masks outside, while yards away from tiny elderly people. FoLlOw ThE sCiEnCe! pic.twitter.com/iRbBvgwGJD — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) May 5, 2021

What is starting to get under Insanity Wrap’s skin, believe it or not, is not all the gaslighting.

It’s the brazenness of the gaslighting.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Have a Pepsi… and a smile:

While Coca-Cola’s website states “Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the heart of our values and our growth strategy and play an important part in our company’s success,” this may not be the complete picture, after the company’s senior vice president and global general counsel Bradley Gayton resigned recently. Many are speculating that Gayton’s resignation is tied to a decline in customer support for Coke, given his history of pushing for diversity initiatives at the company.

Today’s moment of sanity comes with a twist of schadenfreude, but not just for the galloping backtrackers at Coke HQ in Atlanta.

Insanity Wrap was especially delighted to read this news, coming as it did mere hours after this bit of past-its-sell-date nonsense from USA Today’s Tom Krattenmaker: Corporations aren’t ‘woke,’ they just know their customers. Watch and learn, Republicans.

Would you like to retract or rethink that analysis, Tom? Insanity Wrap is here to help, as always.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's move to lift the face mask mandate is a “death warrant” for the state. "This is a really politically convenient bombshell to drop," he said. "…He has basically told Texans 'you are on your own.'" pic.twitter.com/9n2KTzyegH — CNN (@CNN) March 4, 2021

Nobody’s listening, Beta. Certainly nobody in Texas.

Exactly just how done is America with Robert Crimthand Domnall-Blathmac Embroidery “Beta” O’Rourke?

So done that after being sworn in, Presidentish Joe Biden ghosted O’Rourke like a crazy Karen halfway through a first date, despite an election promise to name the one-time New JFK as his Take Your Damn Guns Away Czar.

Back when Beta was still a thing, Insanity Wrap liked to say, “Looks like Bobby, drives like Ted.”

One More Thing…

Insanity Wrap loves this — any Mr. Bean reference, really — but we would like to make one small correction or addition.

That should read “Communist China,” not just “China.”

We’re old school.

We still think of Taiwan by its official name, the Republic of China. It’s a lovely, well-run China that does little things like mind its own business and fabs some of the world’s most advanced computer chips.

So let’s please not confuse it with the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad People’s Republic of China on the mainland. That China indulges in little things like ethnic cleansing, economic imperialism, theft of intellectual property, and a military buildup unprecedented in history.

Sorry. Insanity Wrap didn’t mean to get so serious about a cute little meme, but that one gets to us sometimes.

