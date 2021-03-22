Why My Trust in the Military Has Been Shattered

“The most expensive thing in the world is a second-best military establishment, good but not good enough to win.” -Robert Heinlein

It all started with Eric Holder and Lois Lerner.

Under Barack Obama, Holder’s ostensibly non-partisan Department of Justice was reshaped into Obama’s political cover unit, with Holder actually celebrated for acting as Obama’s “wingman.” Lois Lerner weaponized the IRS’s Exempt Organizations Unit against conservative Tea Party groups for daring to peaceably organize against Obama’s spending plans.

The federal bureaucracy, never loved, broke trust with millions of Americans.

Over the four years of Donald Trump’s term of office, we learned just how deep the partisan rot had penetrated.

The FBI and our entire intelligence apparatus worked hand-in-glove with the media and the Democrat establishment to discredit and eventually unseat an American president.

Et Tu, Armed Forces?

American taxpayers will spend about $700 billion dollars on our military this year, as always with the expectation that the Armed Forces of the United States will be there to defend all of us, regardless of race, creed, or national origin.

But what happens when that faith is broken?

Well, you get me.

I can’t begin to tell you how difficult it is to write these words, but my trust in the military has been shattered by its rapid surrender to the Woke Brigades that took over Washington on January 30.

How would they stand up to Communist China? To Russia?

As many others have noted, over the last 30 years or so, the military has consistently been our last remaining public institution enjoying broad public support.

Under the Biden Administration, our armed forces are becoming just as politicized as the DOJ under Eric Holder, Lois Lerner’s IRS office, or James Comey’s FBI.

Our Infotainment Industry, which just spent the last four years crying “Fascist!” about President Donald Trump and any Republican to the right of Mitt Romney, is mostly silent.

And yet just now we have fresh evidence that conservatives are being all-but-purged from the ranks, just a few short years after Obama purged the upper ranks of the officer corps.

It’s gotten so bad that Kurt Schlichter and other combat vets have decided to encourage their own children not to serve.

At this rate, it won’t be long before our combat units are infected with something like the Soviet Union’s zampolit: A political officer whose only job is to double-guess each commanding officer’s decision with a steely eye on political correctness.

It breaks my heart. Three years at Missouri Military Academy taught me three things: That I lack the temperament for military service, but that I’d better damn well respect those who do — and that I might devote some part of my writing skills to defending their people, their institutions, and their budgets.

I guess I’m done with that for a while. There’s a big empty spot in my soul where the echoes of “Hooah!” used to be

We’ll probably still be good for drone strikes and such in Syria and other terrorist shithole countries, but the military has gone woke — and “broke” is sure to follow.

There are still many fine warriors in our military. Maybe, hopefully, the vast majority of them.

But warriors often have a difficult time adjusting to peacetime conditions, due in part to their low tolerance for BS and the increasing levels of BS that a peacetime military produces.

How many of our best warriors simply won’t re-up rather than endure Woke BS is a question, we’re about to learn a painful answer to.