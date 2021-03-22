[EXCLUSIVE] Read the Shocking Pentagon Training Materials Targeting Conservatives in the Military

I have obtained a copy of all the materials regarding the sudden new threat of “Extremism” used for training in the United States military. Throughout the services, service members have been shocked at the Biden blitz to root out ideas and people who stand in the way of the administration’s transformative agenda.

One individual in the training told me, “The military is one of the last institutions left that hasn’t been radicalized by the progressives. That’s why it is being targeted now.”

All personnel are being subjected to a PowerPoint presentation packed with progressive ideology and misstatements of the Constitution. Designated officers are conducting the training on bases, stations, and ships at sea. The slides contain misstatements of the law and warped characterizations of fellow citizens who believe in constitutional principles.

The document crafted by the Pentagon for the Navy is called “Extremism Stand Down – Commander Engagements With All Service Members. Discussion Guide 19FEB21.” I have obtained both the slides shown to service members and the training guide for the officers presenting the training.

“Extremism in the Ranks” is a capitalized proper noun in the document.

“The Navy’s leadership plays a significant role in preventing Extremism in the Ranks, particularly in the creation and sustainment of command climates which discourage and hold accountable such behavior and promote a culture of respect, trust and professionalism in the Force.”

And if there was any doubt, the presentation makes it clear the armed forces are to be integrated into the Biden administration’s racialist agenda. “If we don’t eliminate extremist behaviors from our Navy, then racism, injustice, indignity and disrespect will grow and keep us from reaching our potential.” The materials do not cite a single instance of racism, injustice, indignity, or disrespect. Those are left to the imagination.

The scripted training tells officers what precisely to say and forces all participants to watch a video featuring the Secretary of Defense.

“Note, if video cannot be shown during stand down link must be provided to All-Hands for viewing video in advance of training.”

The “Dos and Don’ts of Facilitation” ensure that dissent will not be welcomed. “Do be alert to statements about Prohibited Behavior (Extremism in the Ranks) which [sic] rely on inaccurate or misleading assumptions, misperception or myth. … Do Not allow only a few participants to dominate the conversation.”

After all, one or two officers familiar with the actual words in the Constitution or the principles that animated the nation’s founding might spoil the show.

What might that myth or prohibited behavior be? The Pentagon provides helpful talking points for officers forced to do the training. “Anti-government extremists” are the focus, as proven by “recent events.”

In other words, Trump supporters. Political foes of the administration.

Service members have a “duty to reject” these ideas. And if you don’t, “the full range of administrative and disciplinary actions” await, including being discharged.

The training materials then incorrectly detail other prohibited activity.

“Speech that incites violence or criminal activity that threatens to undermine our government and Constitution is not protected by the First Amendment.”

Actually, it is. Secretary of Defense Austin is flat wrong. Speech cannot incite criminal activity. The closest one can get to this idea is a criminal conspiracy. But even a conspiracy requires an act and speech standing alone cannot be criminal.

Worse still, speech that “threatens to undermine our government” is completely protected by the First Amendment. The Pentagon’s grotesque characterization of the law is borrowed from the criminal codes of dictatorships.

In fact, the First Amendment would allow a person to stand in the town square and over and over again give a speech undermining the government. The whole concept of “undermining” is the flimsy legal standard that sent millions to the Gulags and guillotine. Shame on you, Secretary Austin, for not knowing that’s what makes America different.

Naturally, all the villains in the hypotheticals in the materials are neo-Nazis, right-wing extremists or domestic terrorists. No mention is made of the hyper-funded effort by the Chinese communists to infiltrate and turn service members.

Nor is one single mention of ANTIFA activities to be found in the document despite ongoing acts of violence from that group for almost a year. What’s that matter when you want Justice?

The materials make sure to leave room for sharing. “Has anyone witnessed a Supremacist or Extremist Activity while serving in the Navy? How did it make you feel? (Allow time for open sharing if sailor /DON Civilian is willing.” Once upon a time the Navy was full of veterans of Bataan, Okinawa, and prison camps across Japan. Boy, would they have tales to tell.

The materials are careful to list those activities that servicemembers can enjoy that are constitutional rights, with a catch. In detailing them, such as “registering to vote” and “Signing petitions,” the Pentagon warns service members that “expressing personal opinions” or “a personal social media posting” comes with a big red “CAUTION.”

When it comes to social media, the Pentagon brass really don’t want people to exercise their rights. A whole section is devoted to banning behavior such as “liking any material that promotes discrimination based on … gender identity.” In other words, if you believe in biological sex, you might be involuntarily separated or court-martialed. Never mind that Congress has never passed any such law.

The slides used to accompany the presentation are full of legal errors. Again, the Fourteenth Amendment says nothing about biological males who consider themselves to be women, yet the training says otherwise.

If you are in the military and enduring this politicized training, be assured the materials are imaginary bunk. It is a part of a radicalized political agenda to undermine the basic principles of the nation – equality before law regardless of race, and treating people impartially in tribunals or day-to-day affairs. This politicization is aimed at your ability to be promoted unless you toe the line, but you already knew that. It is designed to create a more politicized military culture where adherence to prevailing political ideology is more important than performance. It is the sort of rotten behavior that permeated other militaries in other ages.

But the United States military has been the model of professionalism, competence, and impartiality for centuries – a model which the Biden administration and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin seek to undermine and replace. Your allegiance is to the nation and the Constitution. Go through the motions of watching these ridiculous politicized videos, but stay true to what brought you to the military in the first place.