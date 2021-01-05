Insanity Wrap #118: Dangerous Biden-Harris Vaccine Hypocrisy Will Cost Lives

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it OK to spread anti-vax paranoia just weeks before taking the vaccine yourself?

Answer: When there’s an election to steal, of course.

Ring in the New Year the antifa way

See the London man arrested for hugging the willing

Hello Biden, goodbye border controls

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Good news!

It seems hardly anyone in 2020 died of a flu virus not named “Wuhan.”

Flu deaths are “lower than usual” for the 2020-2021 season, says the CDC.

A lot lower.

The headline story notes that confusion reigns:

Some suggest that, perhaps, the flu and Covid-19 cases are not being properly separated in the data, or that there is no way to distinguish between the two, functionally. In any case, it is quite a scientific miracle that the flu could nearly vanish. It is also quite interesting that it did so at precisely the same time that COVID skyrockets.

Plus: ‘Deaths of despair’ during COVID-19 have risen significantly in 2020. “Mortality in 2020 significantly exceeds what would have occurred if official COVID deaths were combined with a normal number of deaths from other causes. The demographic and time patterns of the non-COVID excess deaths (NCEDs) point to deaths of despair rather than an under-count of COVID deaths.”

Researchers concluded that “deaths of despair should be seen as the epidemic within the pandemic.”

So we have:

Non-Wuhan flu deaths virtually vanished in 2020

Official death figures frequently conflate those who died from the Wuhan flu with those who died merely with the Wuhan flu

A significant rise in non-Wuhan deaths presumably due to the shutdown

Whatever it is we’re doing, it doesn’t seem to be preventing people from dying of the flu, but it does seem to be causing tens of thousands of suicides and deaths by accidental overdoses.

Insanity Wrap will leave it to you, gentle reader, to decide whether as a nation we’ve gone crazy or stupid or both.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

5 have been charged w/felony riot while armed w/a dangerous weapon at a BLM-antifa riot in downtown Minneapolis on New Years Eve. Police recovered knives, a gun, spike balls, tasers & more. Jordan Abhold, 26

Nelson Mendez, 31

Thomas Moseley, 29

Marc Holley, 32

Laura Galaviz, 29 pic.twitter.com/e7L5UNxSuA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 5, 2021

Insanity Wrap isn’t out on the dangerous part of the limb, guessing there wasn’t much social distancing involved.

BONUS: Antifa mob shows up at Republican Senator Josh Hawley’s DC home, threatens wife and baby.

An Actually Peaceful Protest

Feel the love as this London man is detained for giving out free hugs to people willing or even eager to hug him right back.

And Now, a Brief Moment of Sanity

Insanity Wrap loves a happy ending:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a self-defense bill into law on Monday, despite suggesting a couple of weeks ago that he was leaning towards vetoing the measure. In mid-December the governor complained that Republicans in charge of the state house should be focused on his Ohio STRONG package of gun legislation rather than improving the state’s Stand Your Ground law, telling reporters “I’ve made it very clear, I think, many times, going back months, that I felt that before the legislature took up other gun bills, that they really should focus on what we have sent them.” Despite those signals, DeWine signed SB 175 into law on Monday, which was the last day for him to take action on the measure.

Better nearly late than never, Gov.

It Isn’t Bribery When They Do It

Anyone Notice That Joe Biden Tried To Bribe #Georgia Voters With $2,000 Checks – Issues & Insights https://t.co/ySPnTXTePo — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) January 5, 2021

Insanity Wrap has another way to describe what’s going on: Democrats are holding the recovery hostage to getting their way in Georgia.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

The craziest person in the world is the one who didn’t see something like this coming.

This crime was all-but-inevitable, and we’ll explain why momentarily:

A Wisconsin pharmacist arrested last week for allegedly ruining more than 500 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine has confessed to intentionally ruining the vials, according to authorities, who say the man admitted that he sabotaged the vaccine because he believed the inoculations “were unsafe.” Steven Brandenburg, 46, stands accused of removing 57 vials of the vaccine — each containing enough to treat 10 people — from refrigeration and leaving them at room temperature overnight on Dec. 24 and 25 at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, where he worked. Moderna’s vaccine must be kept at between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit to maintain its effectiveness. Brandenburg was terminated by the hospital after he allegedly confessed to his employer that his actions were not accidental, and the incident is now being investigated by the Grafton Police Department, the FBI, and the Food and Drug Administration.

Brandenburg told investigators that he believes the vaccine is “not safe for people and could harm them and change their DNA.”

Insanity Wrap hopes we don’t have to remind you that that’s not how vaccines work. That’s not how vaccines have ever worked.

But where might Brandenburg have gotten such a nutty idea? Allow Insanity Wrap to set the Wayback Machine all the way to… August of 2020.

Then there’s this story from September: Biden questions whether a vaccine approved by Trump would be safe.

Let’s not forget that the assumptive Veep got in on Biden’s paranoid action, too: Kamala Harris Promotes ‘Dangerous Conspiracy Theory’ About Coronavirus Vaccine.

First of all, it is HIGHLY unlikely that a U.S.-based vaccine will be approved and distributed by the start of November. But anti-vaccine rhetoric for the sake of political posturing from someone of Harris' stature is disconcerting. https://t.co/K1mm3Jo6Ms — Stu Whitney (@stuwhitney) September 5, 2020

Despite the pre-election anti-science scare tactics, both Biden and Harris were among the first to receive the vaccine — after the election (naturally) but not before spreading the kind of disinformation that fed into Brandenburg’s criminally destructive paranoia.

“The Party of Science,” ladies and gentlemen.

Insanity Wrap wishes heartfelt congratulations to alleged President-elect Joe Asterisk and alleged Vice President-elect Kamala Martin Luther Harris on their very first public policy achievement.

We’re especially pleased to note that they were able to achieve so much before even being sworn into the offices they stole fair and square.

Barring a miracle between now and January 20, it looks like it’s going to be a very long four years.

Politics Before People!

Will it get worse? – "with a Democratic administration that is going to be more lax in border enforcement, we’re practically inviting people to sneak across the border," @MarkSKrikorian https://t.co/uYo9mN3HZM via @BreitbartNews — marguerite telford (@mtelford_cis) January 5, 2021

You know what’s a genuinely insane idea?

Relaxing border enforcement during a pandemic.

Back in our youth, Insanity Wrap had a pretty laissez-faire attitude towards border control. But as the ’90s progressed and we read more about the risks of terrorism and infectious disease, we came around to the idea of stricter enforcement.

At the very — very! — least, we should require that people check-in upon arrival, no matter how they might have arrived here.

Because Insanity Wrap is opposed to the needless spread of infectious disease and/or bearded foreigners blowing up our stuff.

We got even more serious about this on the morning of September 11, 2001.

It’s said that those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it, but at this point, we’re forced to conclude that some people aren’t actually ignorant of history — they actually enjoy the reruns.

