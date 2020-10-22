The Unspeakable Corruption of Joe Biden

The latest stories detailing the financial corruption of Joe Biden come as no shock to anyone with open eyes. But there is one story of the deepest kind of corruption that until today no one has told, or perhaps even realized — the kind of moral corruption that, once acknowledged, may haunt you.

The latest revelation of Biden’s financial corruption comes from Hunter Biden’s former “business associate,” Tony Bobulinski.

Last night, Bobulinski released a statement claiming that “the former vice president was a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm,” according to NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin and other news outlets who haven’t spent the last week studiously avoiding perhaps the biggest story of financial corruption in American presidential election history.

Previously I’ve written that Joe Biden is a villain straight out of an Ayn Rand novel: A scheming mediocrity with no talent other than for gaming a crooked system.

Despite the millions involved, and from sources as dubious as Communist China and Eastern European kleptocrats, a man’s willingness to grab some easy money when the grabbing is good… isn’t atypical.

Sadly.

But as far as I’m concerned, it’s the risks that Biden puts his own son through that reveal the true rot at the center of his character.

I’m not speaking of possible jail time, either.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the tragedies that have struck the Biden family, I’ll give you the quick and dirty rundown.

Back in 1972, Biden lost his first wife, Neilia, and their baby daughter in a car accident:

Curtis Dunn was driving the tractor-trailer that collided with the car driven by Biden’s first wife, Neilia. Neilia was carrying their 13-month-old infant daughter with her, and young sons Beau and Hunter were in the car, too. They were on their way to buy a Christmas tree when the accident occurred. Police at the time made the determination that Mrs. Biden drove into the path of the oncoming truck, possibly because she was looking the wrong way at a stop sign. Neilia and the girl died of their injuries, despite Dunn’s attempts to provide first aid, and the Bidens’ sons were also hurt very badly.

Biden spent years claiming — with zero evidence — that Dunn was drunk. In fact, Neilia turned right at a stop sign without checking for oncoming traffic.

A few years ago, Biden would lose one of his surviving sons, Beau, to brain cancer.

I can scarcely imagine burying one of my children, much less both of them. But it’s nearly impossible to comprehend what Biden has done and is doing in the years after the deaths of two of his own.

You might think that after such loss, Biden would pay special attention to the welfare of the only surviving child of his first marriage.

You would be wrong.

I’ve seen serious addiction up close. The kind of addiction that first leads to absences, then to sudden re-appearances to beg for forgiveness — and money. The kind of addiction that destroys relationships through lies, through theft, through neglect, and worse.

When addiction reaches that stage, there are usually only two possible outcomes: The addict either hits bottom and cleans up their act, or they die.

There is no doubt in my mind, having seen such behavior from much too close, that Hunter is on that path.

The only way to help a fellow human being — in this case, a sole surviving son — is to stop enabling them.

It isn’t easy, cutting a parent or a child off from everything but your love. But it’s either that or they die.

Joe Biden, having stood over the graves of two of his children, let — or forced? — his remaining son to become his bagman.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not going easy on Hunter: I believe he belongs in prison every bit as much as he belongs in a 12-step program.

The millions Hunter has raked in on his own and his father’s behalf have made them rich while enabling his addictions.

A father with any kind of concern for his child’s welfare would have cut Hunter off from “family business,” as they say in The Godfather, and stuck him in rehab.

Instead, Père Biden seems content to watch Hunter commit slow-motion suicide, so long as the easy money keeps coming in.

That isn’t the petty corruption of a man who sees a chance to grab some questionable money, then takes it. That’s the deep moral stain of a man who would sacrifice his own son on the altar of Mammon.