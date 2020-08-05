Insanity Wrap #21: 'Kindergarten Cop' Triggers Cancel Culture Police

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Kindergarten Cop, really?

Answer: Yes, really.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

• Giuliani’s New York City killed in drive-by shooting.

• Women are women and that’s OK.

• Mail-in voting going about as well as predicted.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Antifa rioters have started another street fire outside the Portland Police union hall. Last month they broke into the building and set the lobby on fire. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KAw56tpiN4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2020

Remember, “mostly peaceful” also means “partly violent.”

So Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Insanity Wrap believes that cancel culture is a tumor on the body politic.

Or TOOMAH, if you prefer.

Everything is problematical, even a silly Arnold Schwarzenegger cop-comedy-drama from 30 years ago.

At least according to Portland author Lois “Karen” Leveen, who singlehandedly got the family-friendly flick pulled from an outdoor showing that was planned, at least in part, to help get families out of their homes during the Everlasting Gobstopper Shutdown.

“National reckoning on overpolicing is a weird time to revive Kindergarten Cop. IRL, we are trying to end the school-to-prison pipeline,” she tweeted. “There’s nothing entertaining about the presence of police in schools, which feeds the ‘school-to-prison’ pipeline in which African American, Latinx and other kids of color are criminalized rather than educated. Five- and 6-year-olds are handcuffed and hauled off to jail routinely in this country. And this criminalizing of children increases dramatically when cops are assigned to work in schools.”

Shut up, Karen.

But first explain to us how a movie can be racist when it provided a good-paying job to an immigrant?

Hmm?

But wait. There’s more.

Ms. Leveen had to go and compare Kindergarten Cop with… well, read for yourself:

“It’s true Kindergarten Cop is only a movie. So are Birth of a Nation and Gone With the Wind, but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun,'” she wrote. “They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions.”

This is the first time Kindergarten Cop and Birth of a Nation were mentioned in the same breath since never.

Rather than tell Ms. Leveen where to stick it, the bravey-bravertons at the NWFC caved.

Insanity Wrap believes that Lois “Karen” Leveen has never actually seen Kindergarten Cop, because there’s no way she could have let slide the movie’s second-funniest line.

“Boys have a penis, and girls have a vagina.”

Her head would have literally figuratively exploded.

On a personal note, Insanity Wrap finds it impossible to drive past the Tomah Road highway exit a few miles north of our mountaintop compound without saying, “IT’S NOT A TOOMAH!” in our best Schwarzenegger voice.

Yes, even when we’re driving alone.

THIS IS FINE

Nearly six weeks later, two congressional races in New York remain undecided amid a deluge of mail-in ballots in what could be a harbinger of problems looming in November. "This election is a canary in the coal mine." ⁦@jessemckinley⁩ https://t.co/TnTiCIHtWC — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 3, 2020

When even the New York Times is warning us that mail-in voting is a disaster-in-waiting, maybe we ought to listen.

Early next week we’ll have a VIP piece — aimed directly at certain of our well-meaning but clearly deluded friends — on how in-person voting engenders trust in a system that depends entirely on trust, and how mail-in balloting destroys it.

Insanity Wrap: Losing friends and infuriating people since 1969.

Don’t Confuse the Poor Little Wokes with Facts

Insanity Wrap is afraid our old blogging friend Melissa MacKenzie is tempting the fates with her latest for The American Spectator.

A woman born a man is not a woman. This is a heretical statement to the most high prophets of the Church of Intersectionalism (the feminist religion that creates hierarchies of grievance based on how one’s statuses overlap), but it is true nonetheless. It is, to use a word that’s been beaten nearly to death and shivers cowering in the corner, science. It is objectively definitional that a person with an X and a Y chromosome is a man and therefore, and by definition, is not a woman. He is something that means that he is not something else. The converse is also true. A man born a woman is not a man. She is a woman manipulating her hormones or amputating her breasts or stroking her chin and contemplating her hormonally induced beard, but she is not a man.

One doesn’t simply state biological facts as if they were true, dear — cancel culture won’t hear of it.

More seriously… really, they won’t: Evolutionary biologist forced out of academia for insisting male and female are not social constructs.

A scientist was forced out of a science department for stating a scientific fact.

These really are Heinlein’s Crazy Years — we just live in them.

When Karens Attack

A bloody brawl broke out in Manhattan Beach after a couple criticized two men for not wearing masks, sparking an argument that escalated when the woman threw coffee in their faces. At 10pm hear from both men who say they’re standing up to “Kens & Karens”. @BillFOXLA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NZfO0lqkw5 — National Security News (@Natsecuritynews) August 4, 2020

Insanity Wrap is only partly kidding when we suggest that the Discovery Channel start following up Shark Week with Karen Week.

Karen Week would be just as scary as Shark Week and twice as relatable.

#DefundPublicSafety

Demoralizing the police is probably just as “effective” as defunding them.

Insanity Wrap would remind you that the meaning of “effective” depends entirely on what change one is trying to effect.

With that in mind, the Woke Progressive effort to make our cities ungovernable and unlivable has been quite effective.

The NYPD recorded 244 shootings in July 2020 versus 88 in July 2019, which is a 177% increase. Shootings rose in July in every borough, police said. Through July 31, the city has experienced a 72% spike in shootings compared to the same time last year—772 versus 450 in 2019.

This was as unpredictable as gravity or as Hillary Clinton fortifying herself for her hours-late concession speech on the morning after the 2016 election with a couple of oversized glasses of Franzia.

Insanity Wrap would also remind you that the shootings were mostly peaceful.

It was only a fraction of the time spent partaking in criminal activities that guns were actually drawn and fired.

One More Thing…

If you needed a story to brighten your day, here is one.

And that’s a Wrap for Wednesday.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.