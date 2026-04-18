A Stunning Admission From the Leader of the Phony Ukraine Trump Impeachment

The Director of National Intelligence's declassification of documents this week proved that the impeachment of President Donald Trump 45 for a phone call about Ukraine was an utterly fabricated put-up job. We all suspected it, but the released docs confirm it. And now we're seeing stunning video of the lawyer in charge of the impeachment also confirming the gobsmacking reason behind it.

Advertisement

The documents reveal yet another false story that "deep state actors within the intelligence community" fabricated, and the laundering of that phony story through a fake "whistleblower," whom DNI Tulsi Gabbard has now referred for prosecution.

Newly-declassified records expose how deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that Congress used to usurp the will of the American people and impeach duly-elected President @realDonaldTrump in 2019.



Today, we reveal the truth 👇… pic.twitter.com/oLXW5nqi2n — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 13, 2026

A lot of focus has been on Eric Ciaramella, the Obama holdover in Trump 45 world who was a Biden acolyte, and worked with the then-vice president on Ukraine matters.

Ciaramella cited double or triple hearsay evidence and had no direct knowledge of the phone call but, like a game of telephone, was told about it afterward. Later, the Inspector General, who's also been referred for prosecution, ignored the hearsay, took his whistleblower complaint form (there's a suggestion that he swapped it) and never bothered to read the transcript of the actual conversation.

The part of the conversation that raised Ciaramella's antennae was when Trump asked Ukraine's new president Volodymyr Zelensky to get him information being reported that Joe Biden was shaking down the new government for financial gain for himself and his son, Hunter. One of Hunter Biden's "deliverables" for the Ukraine energy company Burisma paying him $1 million was to get rid of the prosecutor investigating the company. There's widely reported video of Joe Biden gloating about withholding $1 billion to Ukraine in exchange for firing the prosecutor.

Advertisement

Hmmm — 'Someone's a Felon': Bombshell Docs Seem to Show That Adam 'Shifty' Schiff Was Key in Trump Coup

Indeed, as Hans Mahncke reported, Ciaramella "was not a detached observer of the Ukraine situation. He was deeply involved in the events surrounding the firing of the prosecutor." He said that "at the time of Biden’s ultimatum to remove the prosecutor, Ciaramella served as Director for Ukraine on the Obama National Security Council and was involved in organizing the now infamous January 2016 meeting with the Ukrainian prosecutor’s team, conspicuously excluding the prosecutor general, at which the Ukrainians were told for the first time that the prosecutor general had to go."

Ciaramella was in on all of it.

The phone call with Zelensky happened right after the Robert Mueller special prosecutor's report showed no Russia collusion, and after Mueller himself flamed out in congressional testimony.

They needed another scandal to Get Trump. Enter the Ukraine phone call and subsequent impeachment, which none other than the lefty anti-Trump lawyer Norm Eisen ran.

A 2024 video I saw the other day of Eisen, the man in charge of most of the lawfare (with Project 65 and Marc Elias) against President Trump, confirms that the Ukraine operation was done to cover up Joe Biden's shady and illegal deals in the one-time Soviet state. He says as much on a podcast that has resurfaced.

Advertisement

Watch the whole thing. First is Eisen leading the impeachment charge. Second comes his admission that they did it to in essence pre-debunk — distract from — Joe Biden's self-dealing. He gives himself a big attaboy for drawing "the sting," because he worried about "an October Surprise" from Trump "right down to the fake documents." It was "not in a partisan way, but for the sake of our country," Eisen laughably asserts. "Impeachment was an inoculation against disinformation."

"Disinformation" my a**.

This is lawfare coordinator Norm Eisen in December 2019 asking the Trump impeachment “witnesses” if Trump should be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors over Ukraine. The second part of the clip is Norm Eisen admitting on November 9, 2020, that the impeachment was to… pic.twitter.com/HEKMGb6txJ — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) October 9, 2024

It worked, of course. The media is willing to launder anything on behalf of the Democrats.

Norm, who was rewarded for his party and Biden loyalty with an ambassadorship, was a longtime lawfare operator.

Eye-Popping — Check Nancy Pelosi's Back for Tire Marks Because Kevin McCarthy Just Pulled a Swalwell Hit and Run



I asked Perplexity AI to put together a table of all the lefty organizations he led or was a part of.





Group Eisen’s role What it did Trump-related activity Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Co-founder; later board chair/leader figure. wikipedia +1 Government watchdog / ethics nonprofit. wikipedia +1 Sued, investigated, and publicly criticized Trump over ethics, emoluments, and related conduct. wikipedia +1 States United Democracy Center Co-founder. wikipedia +1 Election-defense and democracy litigation/advocacy group. wikipedia +1 Filed or backed election-related challenges and amicus work against Trump-aligned efforts to overturn 2020. wikipedia +1 States United Democracy Fund / related States United entities Affiliated founder/leader network. foxnews +1 Sister nonprofit / litigation and advocacy support arm. foxnews +1 Joined lawsuits and public advocacy opposing Trump and Trump-aligned officials. foxnews +1 Democracy Defenders Action Executive-chair / leading figure. democracydefendersaction +1 Democracy and anti-autocracy litigation group. democracydefendersaction +1 Sued or opposed Trump actions after the election and in office. democracydefendersaction +2 Democracy Defenders Fund Affiliated leader / public face. foxnews +1 Nonprofit litigation/support entity. foxnews +1 Backed suits on behalf of plaintiffs opposing Trump-related actions. foxnews +1 Eisen PLLC His pro bono law practice. normaneisen Voting rights, civil rights, and democracy litigation firm. normaneisen Used for democracy / election-rights work, including Trump-related matters. normaneisen The 65 Project Not clearly documented as Eisen’s own group, but repeatedly linked in reporting to the broader network he worked with. abovo +1 Legal pressure campaign targeting conservative lawyers via bar complaints. abovo +1 Reported as part of the push against Trump’s legal team and election-overturn lawyers. abovo +2

Advertisement





I ran the video by Drew Thomas Allen, the author of Clinton Hoax, Obama Coup, during an episode of the Adult in the Room Podcast on Thursday, and he was shocked. See it below.





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Did you realize that the Schumer Shutdown is still going on? As we attempt to bring down a would-be nuclear power that has killed Americans and attempted to kill President Trump twice, the Democrats refuse to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security. They want to disembowel the Great Big Beautiful Bill in exchange for their support.

No sale.

To keep track of these loons, support PJ Media and become a VIP Member for 60% off. Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today!