Check Nancy Pelosi's Back for Tire Marks Because Kevin McCarthy Just Pulled a Swalwell Hit and Run

Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff knew Eric Swalwell was bedding a Chinese spy and was a national security risk, but the former House speaker and House Intel Committee chair doubled down on their support for the now-accused rapist, Eric Swalwell. The story of the congressman’s dank and disgusting infamy was related by a former House Speaker to a Fox News host on Thursday night in a stunning 3:35-minute interview.

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You might want to prepare your fainting couch just in case to prepare yourself for Pelosi's completely blasé attitude about her boy Swalwell being a tool of the CCP and a compromised womanizer to boot. And behold the unanimous vote of House Democrats to accord this confirmed liar and spy screwer a golden job on the committee that held some of the nation's top secrets.

McCarthy told Watters that when he was in House leadership in 2019, "I heard that the FBI had warned Congress and the leaders when Nancy Pelosi appointed him to the Intel Committee a couple years ago." He doubled back to Pelosi, took her aside, and told her that Swalwell was compromised by a Chinese communist honey-pot spy, but Pelosi, who barely batted an eye when her San Francisco compatriot, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, employed a CCP spy — for 20 years — told McCarthy, in so many words, that it was no big deal.

In fact, it was such a minor consideration that Pelosi appointed her boy wonder, barely out of his job as a city council member, to the most sensitive committee in the House of Representatives.

"You've got to understand how big this is," McCarthy told Watters. "You only get appointed by the leader. It is the most coveted position in all of Congress and he gets appointed his sophomore year and the FBI comes knocking on John Boehner and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and say, 'Hey, you've got a problem here. This person here has a relationship with a Chinese spy.'"

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Knowing that Swalwell was a compromised patsy for a Chinese spy, Pelosi appointed Swalwell to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. This is the committee set up following the then-stunning revelations by Congress that the FBI and CIA were spying on Americans. Members hold the highest security clearances.

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After McCarthy made a plea to House members on the floor to stop Swalwell's appointment, all the Democrats voted to put him on the committee.

🚨 MUST WATCH: Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy just DROPPED A BOMB in the SWALWELL SCANDAL👀💣



“FBI WARNED PELOSI… SHE KNEW of his relationship with a CHINESE SPY” 😳🔥



“Pelosi KEPT him anyway… HOW could you keep him on INTEL? ” 🤦 pic.twitter.com/4WgfSAuXfQ — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 17, 2026

McCarthy became speaker two years later and yanked both Adam Schiff’s and Swalwell’s committee privileges.

But that's not McCarthy's only complaint. He noted to Watters that both Schiff and Pelosi used their political capital to push Swalwell in the California governor's race to displace the truly odious Katie Porter — the former Orange County congressional rep best known for dumping a pile of hot mashed potatoes on her husband's head, yelling at her staffers, and tormenting her children about how global warming would kill them.

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A Porter ally is believed to be the one who informed San Francisco Chronicle reporters about Swalwell's sexual and "flirty" behavior, as Swalwell's bestie, Senator Ruben Gallego, put it.

Swalwell rose to become the top Democrat in the race — behind Republicans Steve Hilton and Sheriff Chad Bianco in the state's dysfunctional "jungle primary," a gambit designed to help Democrats. Since the Democrats' plan obviously didn't work, it was determined in light-speed time after Swalwell's alleged assaults made the news that he had to exit the governor's race and quit his job.

McCarthy cast aspersions on congressional junkets that Swalwell and Gallego took without their families to far-flung places. McCarthy took a dim view of that arrangement. And, as Matt reports nearby, it looks like Gallego has his own sexual allegations to worry about now.

This shirtless junket was bankrolled by a lobbyist.

Remember during Covid when Eric Swalwell was screaming and scolding Republicans for not wearing masks, then he flew over to Qatar w/Ruben Gallego ($84,000 trip paid for by a lobbyist) and they rode around shirtless and maskless on camels. 🤡Swalwell🤡 is Make Camels Great Again. pic.twitter.com/RHbMnaQvh1 — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) May 8, 2023

McCarthy also tried to persuade the man who will be speaker if Democrats win in November, Hakim Jeffries, that the FBI had a dossier on Swalwell that would curl their toes. Both Pelosi and Jeffries ignored him.

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As we've come to discover, the Democrats care less about security than they care about power.

On Thursday's livestream of the Adult in the Room Podcast, I spoke with reporter Daniel Greenfield, who has covered California politics for years, about the Swalwell mess. It's worth the watch. Make sure you aren't sipping anything or you might choke from laughter.

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Did you realize that the Schumer Shutdown is still going on? As we attempt to bring down a would-be nuclear power that has killed Americans and attempted to kill President Trump twice, the Democrats refuse to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security. They want to disembowel the Great Big Beautiful Bill in exchange for their support.

No sale.

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