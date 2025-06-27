West Coast, Messed Coast™ — LA Dysfunction: Paying Illegal Aliens to Hide From ICE

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ where your humble correspondent keeps you informed about some of the wild news from the coast so that you can point and laugh. We're the weekly reminder to stop the stupid where you live before it gets this bad.

Advertisement

This week, hoo boy, someone's been drinking crazy juice. A non-profit is paying Los Angeles illegal aliens to hide from ICE, others demand free rent, and, if you squint real hard, you can see where California's imaginary bullet train is being "built."

We also ask the question: What happens when a crazed Antifa assaulter crosses paths with a taser? It's the Antifa feel-good video of the week!

Plus! Attorney General Pam Bondi delivers a rhetorical bunker buster against a hapless Oregon lawmaker in front of the world.

Let's get this party started!

Where did all the illegal aliens go?

This is a question that some folks have been chronicling on X and other social media. They've noticed that certain businesses have been closed up, or the usual bunch of guys at the Home Depot parking lots are absent. Even a large construction project reportedly raided by ICE was shut down because so many workers were illegally in the country.

Bristol Car Wash in Santa Ana, California was raided by ICE. He’s told they took everyone, the location is closed



Jacks Carwash in Bell, California was raided by ICE, the workers were illegal. The business is closed



2 California car washes raided both staffed with 100% illegals pic.twitter.com/0p0ZEHpCuf — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 22, 2025

Related: SHOCK PRICES: Gavin Newsom's War on Oil Is Expected to Spike Gas Prices to $8 a Gallon

Paying people to hide from ICE

In Los Angeles, immigrants, mostly from south of the border, run street-vending carts, selling fruit, flowers, and other items from a small cart they take to beaches, popular tourist areas, and neighborhoods. These unpermitted businesses compete directly with brick-and-mortar stores that pay for fees, health inspections, permits, and taxes.

Advertisement

On one day in Pacific Beach in San Diego County, just a few weeks ago, I saw unpermitted pirate street vendors selling some of the same merchandise being sold in brick-and-mortar stores only steps away. There were a couple of guys selling tacos on the sidewalk just two doors down from an established taco shop.

For people who play by the rules, it's galling, but wait, the story gets worse.

In LA, a local non-profit organization is paying these street vendors and other people too scared to go to work because of ICE raids. It's offering money to street vendors to stay home and away from the reach of La Migra.

The Local Hearts Foundation, a nonprofit supporting low-income families in partnership with Singer Reality Group, a Southern California real estate firm, has begun offering payments to street vendors who lack permanent legal status to temporarily stop working in public areas. According to the NBC4 Los Angeles report, an elderly woman selling flowers on the street said she continued working because she needed money to eat. Community members reportedly gave her $800 to cover her rent and advised her to stay indoors for her safety. K-Town For All, a community organization, is also involved in efforts to support street vendors. The group told NBC4 that it has raised $60,000 to assist 36 families in Koreatown with covering rent, utility bills, and food expenses for 30 days.

As far as I can tell, the Local Hearts Foundation receives little to no government funding, so at least LA taxpayers don't have to pay for — oh, wait, I spoke too soon:

Advertisement

Tenants Union demands free rent for illegal aliens

My colleague Mike Miller over at Red State reports on this doozy. The SEIU — whose leader, recall, tried to bust up an ICE raid at a cartel money-laundering operation the first day of the ICE raids — is now pouring jet fuel on the protests to get illegal aliens free rent.

LATU (Los Angeles Tenants Union), are now calling for a rent moratorium for illegals, and presumably other low-income wage earners. Kenia Alcocer of the LATU, who claims she's an illegal alien, said during a Tuesday press conference: [emphasis, mine] We know that many tenants will not be able to pay their rent come July 1. Why? Because this militarization of our communities, this occupation of our community, this terrorizing of our communities have closed down businesses, have taken away street vendors, have separated families — and then people cannot pay their rent. They have barely the minimum to survive.

This lady isn't having it.

California residents are PISSED at Los Angeles potentially paying the rent of illegals so they don’t have to go to work and risk running into ICE



“LA county wants to pay rent, using our taxayers money, to go pay rent for illegals who can't go to work. Mind you, they f*cking… pic.twitter.com/VQZdEqm2oZ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 27, 2025

The reasons to have legal immigration are obvious. Less obvious is that by urging people to self-deport as well as deporting some of them, this large number of illegal aliens will not be included in the census and therefore not included in the apportionment for congressional representation. That's the election scam President Autopen was running.

Advertisement

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Holy Environy! Trump Just Saved the Pacific Northwest from Energy Suicide

'Hey Cholos, where you at?'

When we last heard from the vice mayor of Cudahy, a city in Los Angeles County, she was urging gang members to take back the streets from ICE.

I wrote about it this week in Insurrection? City Official in LA County Calls for Street Gangs to Rise Up Against ICE. And the vice mayor, Cynthia Gonzalez, has been hiding for the past week after urging her local gangs to take on ICE.

I want to know where all the Cholos are at in Los Angeles, 18th Street, Florencia. You guys tag everything up, claiming hood. And now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang, there ain’t a peep out of you.

However, now she has refashioned herself as a freedom fighter and claims she was just urging the her "cholos" to engage in First Amendment activity. Well, that's what her attorney says, anyway.

ICE raided

Our colleague Catherine Salgado writes about how LA rioters were helping illegal aliens escape from immigration authorities by literally grabbing a handcuffed suspect, throwing him in their truck, and taking off with him. The lawlessness is gobsmacking. Every time I think about J6ers sitting in prison for years, awaiting trial on trespassing charges for being invited into the Capitol Complex by Capitol Police and staying for ten minutes, it makes my blood boil.

Neutered

The Accidental U.S. Senator, Jeff Merkely (D-Antifastan) got pantsed on Capitol Hill during a budget hearing. The U.S. senator from Oregon tried to play gotcha with Attorney General Pam Bondi about foreign influences in the Trump Administration, oddly an issue that never crossed his lips when President Autopen was in office.

Advertisement

But Bondi flooded her tubes and launched a torpedo below Merkely's waterline.

🔥 @AGPamBondi slams Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley for ignoring violent illegal aliens committing crimes in his state. pic.twitter.com/tHvEojc6RT — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) June 25, 2025





We found your money

The people getting paid to "oversee" California's zombie bullet train program have just issued an update. They distributed this infographic showing where all the functional parts of the imaginary train are. See if you can spot them.

Me looking for the green sections pic.twitter.com/nkU1p8q8It — Ed Hansberry - MVP (@ehansalytics) June 26, 2025

Well spotted. There are none.

Related: After 3 Long Years, the Feds Reveal Who Pulled Off the Largest Jewelry Heist in U.S. History

Face, meet sidewalk

An Antifa rioter at the Portland ICE facility got an instant lesson in what happens when you whip out a machete at a fed. Enjoy this take-down.

A Portland Trantifa militant face-planted on the ground after being tased for brandishing a weapon against federal agents. The incident happened on June 24 at the ongoing Antifa insurrection against ICE. https://t.co/PmZRsLZlsM pic.twitter.com/jS5gxBPfKl — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2025

As Andy Ngo reports, this dude, a trantifa named "Julie," pulled a machete on a federal officer.

A Portland Trantifa confronted federal agents at the ICE facility with a weapon before being tased and face-planting to the ground in an attempted escape. Julie Mikela Winters, real name Chris Hudson, is currently in the county jail on a federal hold. https://t.co/x7pu1kjO0m — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2025

Advertisement

They haven't ruined everything—yet

For me it was the Lower Quilcene hiking trail on the Olympic Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/5pCJVTCCno — TexasRed (@TXRed6483) June 25, 2025

Good thing we've got a deal for our PJ Media VIP Memberships to keep you up to date on the crazies. Comment on our stories in an ad-free environment and get 60% off the price. Use the promo code FIGHT to get it when you use this link to get your deal.