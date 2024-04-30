Hunter Biden Now Blames Fox News for Making Him Look Bad

Hunter Biden is threatening to sue Fox News for making him look bad. The recovering crack and sex addict, whose antics were recorded on the laptop he left at a Delaware repair shop, says the news outlet used his images and "relentlessly attacked," caricatured, and "paint[ed] him in a false light" to make money. His lawyers have sent out a "lawyer letter" to Fox News.

The 53-year-old son of the president has recently begun a legal campaign against the people who first reported the laptop, among them Rudy Giuliani and the repair shop owner. Now Biden's hoping to saber rattle to get Fox News to take down a multi-series entertainment program called "The Trial of Hunter Biden" running on Fox's streaming service, Fox Nation. Biden claims the series meshed reality with a fictionalized account of his life which he claims harmed his reputation.

Immediate reaction came in the form of How can anyone hurt this guy's reputation any more than he already has?

Notorious scumbag Hunter Biden is going to sue Fox News for pointing out that he’s a scumbag with photos etc belonging to the scumbag himself pic.twitter.com/1ULHImJOMw — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 29, 2024

Biden's latest tranche of lawyers is the California firm run by Mark Geragos, a well-known, big-time Hollywood attorney who often appears on Fox News as a legal expert. In addition, news outlets that have seen the lawyer's letter report that they may go after Fox for "revenge porn," which is a crime in California.

Geragos lawyer, Tina Glandian, ordered Fox News to "expeditiously remove and disable access" to the Biden series.

She wrote that “Mr. Biden is the exclusive rights holder of the copyrighted material … including but not limited to … the intimate images … that have been published without authorization on Fox Nation’s ‘The Trial of Hunter Biden,'” ABC reported. But that's a debatable assertion.

Like everything else with Hunter Biden and his laptop, he's got some problems with his story.

Biden played coy about whether the unbelievably disgusting laptop photos were really his. Then he said he forgot if he left his computer at a Delaware repair shop. Then he said he might have been too hyped up on drugs and couldn't be sure. Then he said it might be his laptop. Then his attorneys claimed the laptop was real by default in a legal filing.

But, of course, the laptop wasn't his property after 90 days. The Delaware repair shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, tried to get Hunter to retrieve his computer and pay his $85 bill, but he never did. After Isaac got a look at the laptop, he got it to the FBI because it contained what he believed were crimes. A copy of the laptop was given to Rudy Giuliani who also turned it over to Delaware authorities.

The FBI did nothing with the laptop for a year and said nothing when the 51 "spies who lie" said right before the 2020 election that the laptop was likely Russian disinformation.

Ironically, one of the Russians who claimed to have had information on Hunter setting up a bribe for his dad was rolled up by the feds for supposedly lying about that. Hunter is suing over this as well. The timing of the prosecution of the long-time intelligence asset looked more than a little suspicious considering how the Biden Justice Department has been politically weaponized.

The New York Post reported, "The letter also accused the top-rated cable news outlet of improperly doubling down on claims by an indicted former FBI informant that Hunter Biden and his dad each accepted $5 million in bribes from Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, in exchange for helping to remove Kyiv’s then-Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin from office and quashing his probe of Burisma in 2016." There's no evidence of bribery, according to the Post.

The House Oversight Committee has exposed banking records and other evidence to suggest that indeed Biden and his family were the recipients of the largesse from Hunter's other business dealings. Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) says Hunter Biden confirmed "[K]ey evidence, including evidence that his father, President Joe Biden, lied to the American people about his family’s business dealings and in fact attended meetings, spoke on speakerphone, and had coffee with his foreign business associates who collectively funneled millions to the Bidens."

The laptop has evidence of multiple crimes on its hard drive, according to the Report on the Hunter Biden Laptop, compiled and cross-referenced by former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler. Ziegler has also been sued.

We'll see soon if the son of the president will follow through on his lawsuit or if Fox News will capitulate.