Hey, I was just running for the Oakland border from those notorious Taco Bell robbers and thought I'd stop and ask in this week's edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report if California is done counting the votes from the March 5 primary yet. No?

Advertisement

It's only the vote. No biggie.

Our colleague over at Townhall, Matt Vespa, in a great piece on Thursday, wondered if the man who ballyhoos being in charge of the 4th largest economy in the world is done counting the ballots yet from nearly two weeks ago.

Hey Gavin?

As of 12:45 PM [Thursday], it had just reached 90 percent. That’s ridiculous. It’s not just conservatives who are making these observations; progressive commentators have been lobbing criticism while mocking their side’s knee-jerk reactions concerning election integrity. You know the rule: if you criticize any aspect of American elections, liberals brand you an election denier.

I did some checking Friday morning, and it looks like somebody at the Secretary of State's office got the message, because we're now up to 98.8% of the ballots counted. Trump and Biden still won.

Steve Garvey's number one?

I've had three people (thanks for the tips!) send me the latest California vote count showing Republican and forever baseball great Steve Garvey leading Schifty Adam Schiff in the U.S. Senate race to replace the deceased Dianne Feinstein.

It's an important marker, but the slim 4,000-plus vote margin is not guaranteed to hold up. I'm rooting for Steve.

Someday, I'll tell you about the first time I met Garvey at a Padres game. I became an embarrassing puddle of dumb. Memories.

Former California Republican Chair Ron Nehring tells KTLA TV that Garvey's November race will be an entirely different story.

Advertisement

“You can’t run a traditional partisan campaign. He cannot take a hyperpartisan or strident ideological approach.”

Republicans make up only 25% of voters in woke California. They haven't won a statewide office since 2006. This is why California's Democrat super majority made ad hoc COVID-era rules about universal mail-out ballots permanent in 2021.

DiFi's power from the grave

You'll be happy to learn that DiFi still wields mad power from the grave. Reason reports that DiFi's "name is attached to 256 different earmarks included in the budget bill working its way through Congress this week. Those pork projects "will cost taxpayers about $1.1 billion if the bill passes in its current form..."

Taco's bell just got rung

Things are just great in Oakland, where, as I wrote Thursday, "Four out of the five Taco Bell locations in Oakland are shutting down their dining rooms and going drive-through only because it turns out thieves consider customers as part of the menu. Customers are doing a lot more than "running for the border"; they're running for their lives."

The mayor is so shocked about the Oakland crime wave that she announced that someone must do something about it. Read about this disaster.

One of the clever commenters at PJ Media, "Velenn," encapsulates part of the problem: "They are shocked, shocked to discover that legalizing crime leads to more crime."

Well said.

Burrito-nomics

A San Francisco chef is getting the business because he had to raise prices.

Advertisement

Just a couple of years ago, Ricardo Lopez charged $13 for his birria super burrito. It was so good that the San Francisco Chronicle proclaimed Lopez's La Vaca Birria the home of the best burrito in the Mission District. Now that same specialty burrito costs 22 bucks.

In a piece I wrote on Thursday that you should not miss because it is chock-full of Bidenomics info, Lopez gives details for why he had to make the move. Oof.

Math isn't mathing

I can remember a couple decades ago when Kyocera and other multinational companies with a California beachhead moved heaven and earth to get rid of the "unitary tax." The California law taxed companies not just on what they made from their state sales, but from worldwide sales, irrespective of a California connection. It was eventually tossed out but it turns out the City of San Francisco is still doing it.

General Motors is suing San Francisco for taxing the once-great car manufacturer on worldwide sales instead of California sales. That's how GM owes $108,000,000 in taxes on $667,000 of California sales.

THIS is why San Francisco and California are collapsing!!



Detroit-based General Motors is suing the City of San Francisco.



Why? Because the city taxed them $108 million on sales of $667,000. Where's the math come from? Well, the city taxed them on global sales instead of… pic.twitter.com/OSMBApU0bF — Mike Netter (@nettermike) March 15, 2024

There is much dumb in this one

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Commie, Squad, member and the Washington State gift that keeps on giving, was properly shown up this week when she desperately tried to insert the claim that Dementia Joe Biden was exonerated in special counsel Robert Hur's secret documents report.

Advertisement

Yeah, that didn't go so well.

Squad member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) tried to get Robert Hur to lie and say he "exonerated" Joe Biden. It failed and failed miserably. pic.twitter.com/xQVv5LxBaH — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 12, 2024

Peace at last

Woke Multnomah County has passed a resolution demanding the Palestinians and Israelis agree to a ceasefire.

🚨🚨🚨

Multnomah County, located in Oregon, has passed a resolution where now the Palestinians and Israelis have agreed to a ceasefire. Both countries will be laying down their arms immediately. Next up, a resolution that will end the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria. https://t.co/JPWaPpMfZa — Jessie Hikes (@TrailTimeJessie) March 8, 2024

If only we'd known it would be that easy.

Until next time, train your dog and your AI properly, and don't open your door to the FBI without a warrant.







