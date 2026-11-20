Last month, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) issued an update on recent cases involving blasphemy and forced conversion as well as ongoing attacks against religious minority communities in Pakistan.

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During the first half of 2026, according to the report, religious minorities continued to bear the brunt of Pakistan’s blasphemy law and were the victims of several targeted attacks by individual and nonstate actors. This includes mob violence in response to accusations of blasphemy as well as instances of terrorist attacks against religious minorities’ houses of worship. Throughout the year, the proliferation of forced conversion cases involving Sikh, Hindu, and Christian girls continued, often with authorities failing to intervene.

Pakistan’s constitution establishes Islam as the state religion. The country's blasphemy law includes both the death penalty and life imprisonment (as well as shorter prison terms and fines), depending on the specific offense under the Pakistan Penal Code.

Pakistan’s blasphemy law contains three components: Sections 295-A, 295-B, and 295-C, which criminalize making derogatory remarks against personages that Islam views as holy, defiling or defacing the Qur’an, and insulting Islam's prophet, Muhammad. Section 295-C also carries the death penalty.

Throughout the first half of 2026, some religious minorities died while detained on blasphemy charges.

In July, a 60-year-old Catholic man, Amir Peter, died in custody after spending nearly a year in prison under blasphemy accusations. Authorities arrested Peter after a Muslim shopkeeper accused him of defaming Islam's prophet Muhammad.

Also in July, Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturned the convictions of the final three men charged in the 2014 mob attack and burning alive of a Christian couple accused of blasphemy outside Lahore. This ruling effectively ended accountability efforts for all 105 individuals charged in the murders, whom authorities have now acquitted and freed.

Upon being released from custody, several victims of blasphemy charges continue to face harassment, additional obstacles, and marginalization. In many cases, released prisoners are often required to relocate for their safety.

In February, the Faisalabad Additional Sessions Court acquitted two Christian nurses, Navish Arooj and Maryum Lal, of blasphemy charges. The nurses were arrested and charged with blasphemy under Section 295-B in April 2021 after a Muslim colleague accused them of defiling a sticker with an Islamic inscription on it. Despite being granted bail after five months of detention, the two women were forced to go into hiding while the Sessions Court conducted a trial. In its judgment, the Sessions Court determined that there were inconsistencies in witness testimony and a lack of credible evidence.

In October, Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquitted Amoon Ayub of blasphemy charges. His brother, Qaiser Ayub, however, remains on death row. Qaiser and Amoon were arrested in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and sentenced to death in 2018.

On October 9, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Narang Police Station against a Christian man, Kamran Gill Masih, on the complaint of a local Muslim resident, Raees Ahmed. The complainant accused Masih of uploading and sharing on social media a video with content offensive to Muhammad and his family. Police arrested Masih. His arrest, however, did not satisfy part of the local population. A crowd set fire to the clinic where Masih practiced traditional medicine, a modest structure attached to his home that also housed a small pharmacy. Fearing further attacks, Christian families of the area abandoned their houses.

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In addition to blasphemy accusations, during the first half of 2026 there were several violent attacks by nonstate actors and individuals targeting members of the Christian, Sikh, Shi’a, and Ahmadiyya Muslim communities.

In April, for instance, a truck driver named Muhammad Bilal drove a high-speed truck into an Easter procession of 300 people in Gujranwala, injuring at least 35 people and killing one person.

In 2026, the Pakistani government continued to uphold forced conversion cases involving Sikh, Hindu, and Christian girls.

On March 24, 2026, a Muslim man abducted an 18-year-old Christian girl, Neha Faqir, from a sewing center and forced her to convert to Islam. Her family says that authorities delayed issuing a police report, known as a First Information Report (FIR), and did not initially act on the complaint. The courts have refused to return Faqir to her family. Christian Solidarity International (CSI) has launched a campaign calling on Pakistan's Minister of Law and Justice to bring Faqir home.

While various laws, including the Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Ordinance 2026, establish the legal marriage age at 18 for men and women, they do not include provisions to address forced conversion. As a result, perpetrators of forced conversions still manage to evade criminal charges and garner support from judges. These criminals typically use fabricated birth certificates or simply claim that underage Hindu and Christian girls are at least 18 years old.

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In May, for example, a two-judge bench of the Federal Constitutional Court rejected the authenticity of an official birth certificate for a 15-year-old Christian girl, Sonia Tariq. The judges claimed that parents often underestimate the ages of their children, making their birth certificates “unreliable.” According to her family, Sonia was abducted and forced to convert to Islam. Her abductors claimed she was 20 years old.

In March, a Federal Constitutional Court ruled that a 2020 marriage between a 12-year-old Christian girl, Maria Shahbaz, and a 30-year-old Muslim man who kidnapped her was legal.

Shahbaz grew up in Pakistan in a Christian home. In July 2025, she was abducted from her family by Shehryar Ahmad, forced to renounce her faith, and married against her will to her kidnapper. Since then, she has been exposed to grave abuse and exploitation.

Following international backlash, a high court in Pakistan ordered last month the reopening of the police investigation in Shahbaz's case. Yet, Shahbaz is only one of the thousands of victims. According to Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF):

Shahbaz’s case is not an isolated one. It is estimated by human rights groups that more than 1,000 underage girls are forced into conversion and marriage every year in Pakistan. The pattern is consistent: abduction, fabrication of marriage and conversion documents, and then reliance on those documents before courts to block a family’s access to their child. Local authorities are often complicit, and courts have frequently failed to uphold the country’s Child Marriage Restraint Act, which sets the legal age of marriage for girls at 18 years.

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Pakistani authorities continue to detain and imprison individuals for exercising their freedom of religion or belief, including religious leaders, members of religious communities, and advocates for religious freedom. In many cases, individuals face arrest, prolonged detention, imprisonment, or other forms of state persecution for peacefully practicing their religion, expressing their beliefs, or advocating for the rights of others.

Ehsan Masih, a Pakistani Christian man, for instance, is imprisoned and sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy.

In August 2023, authorities arrested Masih and accused him of reposting on TikTok a photo of a desecrated page of the Quran. The image had already circulated widely online and sparked riots in Jaranwala, during which mobs burned more than 100 Christian churches and homes. Authorities charged him on multiple counts of blasphemy, hate speech, and terrorism, arguing that his repost could have incited further sectarian violence.

In June 2024, Judge Zia Ullah Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court in Sahiwal sentenced Masih to death by hanging for blasphemy.

USCIRF's report concludes that "throughout the first half of 2026, the Pakistani government continued to facilitate a hostile environment for religious minority communities. In several instances, authorities either perpetrated or tolerated attacks against religious minorities, including failing to respond to such attacks and cases of forced conversions. The Pakistani government continues to impose its blasphemy law and many prisoners continued to languish in jail."

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Young girls abducted, forcibly converted, and wed against their will. Citizens imprisoned and sentenced to death simply for their beliefs. Religious minorities subjected to relentless assault, murder, and systemic abuse—all under the gaze of a government that actively enables these atrocities.

With such a dismal human rights record, one has to ask: what century is Pakistan’s regime actually operating in?

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