Pakistan’s West Asia Miscalculation: From Mediator to Mistrusted

On April 8, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the United States and Iran (as well as their allies) had agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere" following mediation by his government.

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Sharif said that the two-week truce (which Trump and Tehran had announced earlier) would lead to talks in Pakistan’s capital.

On April 7, however, Pakistan abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, distancing itself from an Arab-backed initiative in a significant diplomatic signal.

The resolution was submitted by Bahrain alongside Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, and supported by the United States. It called for de-escalation and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a strategic maritime chokepoint through which a substantial portion of global oil shipments passes.

If Pakistanis voted in favor of the UN resolution, then Iran would have been incensed. Now that they have abstained, Saudis and other Arab states are obviously displeased. Pakistan's government basically does not have the courage or efficiency to vote against it.

The UN Security Council thus failed to adopt the resolution which would boost security in the Strait of Hormuz.

So can Pakistan really function as a key intermediary given its record as a negotiator and policy maker within the wider region?

Pakistan’s bid to sell itself as a neutral mediator in the West Asia crisis has ended in strategic failure. It has exposed Islamabad as diplomatically overextended, economically fragile, and increasingly untrusted by every major nation it has tried to court. At a time when Pakistan is already crushed by multiple challenges: deepening domestic pressures, public debt (Rs80.52 trillion by the close of fiscal year 2025), external debt and liabilities at $138 billion, petrol prices soaring to Rs458 per liter, LNG costs rising by 38%, and electricity tariffs climbing under the weight of global energy shocks. Its leadership appears to have calculated that geopolitical maneuvering could compensate for economic weakness. Instead, the opposite has happened. What was presented as clever diplomacy has turned into a spectacular collapse of credibility.

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The strategy took shape in early 2026 as Washington and Tehran moved closer to direct confrontation. Pakistani officials inserted themselves as intermediaries, offering Islamabad as a back channel between rival powers. For a brief period, the arrangement seemed useful. But Pakistan’s habit of trying to stay useful to all sides, without committing to any, soon caught up with it. The result has been a cascading loss of confidence from Washington, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Beijing, and Tehran.

The Gulf was the first to signal that the game was up. That reality is now visible across the board as Gulf states are increasingly unwilling to indulge Pakistan’s contradictions. The United Arab Emirates has stepped back from major commitments. Qatar has imposed measures that directly affect the labor mobility on which Pakistan depends for remittance inflows. Saudi Arabia, despite headline-level defense understandings, has found Pakistan reluctant to translate rhetoric into meaningful strategic reliability when regional tensions rose. The message from the Gulf is unmistakable: Pakistan wants the protection of partnership without the burdens of consistency.

China, too, has begun to lose patience. For years, Beijing treated Pakistan as its flagship South Asian partner, but that confidence is now visibly eroding. Chinese officials increasingly suspect Islamabad of quietly leaning toward Washington in search of IMF relief and security, even while continuing to seek Chinese economic support. That frustration has already produced material consequences, including pressure for the repayment of $220 million owed to United Energy Petroleum. Even more damaging was the failure of the Chinese-mediated Urumqi talks earlier this month. They were supposed to ease tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border but instead ended in renewed accusations with no breakthrough. From Beijing’s perspective, Pakistan is no longer a stabilizing asset. It is a liability that cannot even manage disorder on its own frontier.

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Iran’s rupture with Pakistan is the most serious of all. Tehran now sees Islamabad not as an honest broker but rather as a compromised channel that acts in alignment with American interests. Reports cited by Iranian-American scholar Vali Nasr suggest that Pakistan-hosted back-channel contacts may have been used in ways that exposed Iranian officials. The most explosive case involves former Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi, who was seriously injured in a strike (in which his wife was killed), an incident Iranian authorities reportedly connect to his role in Pakistan-facilitated talks.

The United States, meanwhile, has shown no intention of defending Pakistan once its utility declined. Washington used the channel when it suited its immediate purposes, then stepped back without cost. That, in itself, is telling. For American policymakers, Pakistan is not a trusted ally or a serious regional pillar. Rather, Pakistan is a disposable tactical instrument, useful in narrow moments, and easily abandoned when circumstances change.

All of this feeds directly back into Pakistan’s domestic crisis. Gulf remittance pathways are under strain, Chinese financing is slowing, energy costs remain punishing, and inflationary pressure is intensifying. Households are squeezed by rising fuel and electricity costs, outages are becoming harder to manage, and public frustration is deepening. Islamabad’s leaders appear to have believed that by keeping one foot in every camp they could maximize leverage, extract concessions, and avoid hard choices. Instead, they have reproduced an old Pakistani habit: seeking rents from geopolitical instability while avoiding the strategic discipline that lasting credibility requires.

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That pattern is not new. For decades, Pakistan has tried to convert its geography into diplomatic currency, shifting between patrons, security frameworks, and rival power centers in the hope of remaining indispensable to all. During the Cold War, the anti-Soviet jihad period, and again in the post-9/11 order, this strategy often delivered short-term inflows of money, weapons, and political relevance. But it also entrenched a deeper reputation: a state skilled at transactional positioning, yet repeatedly unable to inspire durable trust. What once worked in a more forgiving international system is no longer working in a far harsher regional environment, where major powers are less willing to subsidize ambiguity and far quicker to punish duplicity.

That is what makes the current moment more serious than a routine diplomatic setback. In a region being reshaped by war, energy insecurity, and hard strategic realignment, the old Pakistani method of hedging, extracting, and recalibrating after the fact is colliding with a new reality. The room for double games has narrowed. The tolerance for tactical ambiguity has diminished. Partners now want reliability, not improvisation; commitments, not balancing acts; strategic clarity, not permanent maneuvering.