SPLC Warns of 'Turmoil and Bloodshed' With New Map Identifying Confederate Monuments, Cities, MIDDLE SCHOOLS

By Tyler O'Neil 2017-08-30T10:49:52
Southern Poverty Law Center map listing Confederate monuments, including schools, cities, and parks.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a far-left outfit that labels mainstream conservative organizations "hate groups" and whose "hate map" inspired a terrorist attack in 2012, has released a map of every Confederate monument in America. But the map does not just include statues: it also lists towns, cities, counties, and even middle schools that bear the names of Confederate generals.

"More than 1,500 Confederate monuments stand in communities like Charlottesville with the potential to unleash more turmoil and bloodshed," the SPLC posted with the map (emphasis added). "It's time to take them down" (emphasis original).

The post urges visitors to send a letter to the editor of their local newspaper. "White supremacists incited deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last week in defense of a Confederate monument. We must show the country that [your city's or county's name] gives no safe harbor to such hatred. We must remove the monument at [location]," the sample letter read.

"If our government continues to pay homage to the Confederacy, people of color can never be sure they will be treated fairly," the letter continued. "And we will never solve our community's problems if an entire group of citizens is alienated or feels targeted for discrimination."

As is often the case when the SPLC takes up a cause, this issue is far from clear cut. An NPR/PBS News/Marist poll found that 62 percent of Americans supported leaving "statues honoring leaders of the Confederacy" standing. At the same time, 86 percent of those in the poll said they disagreed with white supremacy and 73 percent said they disagreed with white nationalists.

Even African Americans favored keeping the statues (44 percent to 40 percent). Indeed, a group in Dallas organized to protect Confederate statues — and the members are mostly African-American.

"I'm not intimidated by Robert E. Lee's statue. I'm not intimidated by it. It doesn't scare me," former city council member Sandra Crenshaw, a black woman, told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. "We don't want America to think that all African Americans are supportive of" removing the statues. She denounced as "misguided" the idea that "by taking a statue down, that's going to erase racism."

But the SPLC not only encourages this "misguided" idea, it warns of "more turmoil and bloodshed" unless the statues are removed.

SLC Backs Down: Removes Innocent Town From "Hate Map"

https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/08/30/splc-warns-of-turmoil-and-bloodshed-with-new-map-identifying-confederate-monuments-cities-middle-schools/

Related: 2017, Culture, Ideology, SPLC, terrorism

