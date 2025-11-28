National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom Has Died From Her Injuries After Alleged Afghani Terrorist Attack

When Sarah Beckstrom was a 16-year-old high school student at Webster County High School in West Virginia, she didn’t ask for President Joe Biden and his administration to make such a debacle out of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan that desperate Afghans were climbing onto the outside of aircraft on runways, only to fall to their deaths as the planes took off.

Advertisement

Incredibly sad. Afghans running alongside a US military plane- some clinging on to the body of the aircraft- as it attempts to take off from Kabul airport https://t.co/omMHFPpP5H — Ellie Costello (@elliecostelloTV) August 16, 2021

She didn’t ask for the Biden administration to roll out the red carpet to a legion of Afghan refugees, most of whom were unvetted or barely vetted. She didn’t ask for Biden to plant the seed of what likely will be decades of consequences for allowing an inestimable number of third-world criminals, terrorists, and cultural barbarians into America to force the decline of Western culture. This is where I emphasize that not all illegal immigrants are barbarians, but rather, we have no way of knowing who is and who isn’t, thanks to the purposeful, untraceable nature of Democrat immigration policy.

The Democrats are good at creating massive systems that can’t be audited and where no one can be held accountable. From immigration to elections to government spending. But somehow it always works out for them when the goal is to keep or take power.

Related: ICE Arrests College Professor Who’s an Illegal Alien With History of Sex Crimes

Beckstrom didn’t ask for the Biden administration to create a special program called Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) that would enable her killer to fly to America from Afghanistan, take up residence, and continue to nurture his hate for this country. She didn’t ask for that Afghan national to shoot her and her fellow West Virginia National Guardsman, 24-year-old U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, on a downtown street in Washington, D.C., near the White House.

Advertisement

Eyewitness video shows first responders performing CPR on injured National Guardsmen after they were shot in Washington, on Nov. 26. pic.twitter.com/Pi163yUqYZ — NTD News (@NTDNews) November 27, 2025

She didn’t ask to die in the line of duty as an Army Specialist, but she did, and for that, Americans – Democrat, Republican, and those of all other political persuasions – owe her a debt of gratitude. That’s just a start.

She and her comrades in the National Guard and who serve the American people in uniforms of all kinds deserve your respect. This is not new to conservatives, but it’s in dire need right now from Democrats. It’s open season on Americans in uniform, and it has to stop. People like Gov. Gavin Newsom of California have to put an end to efforts to unmask federal law enforcement agents who already face the risk of death in carrying out their duties. Keep in mind, Newsom is a man who dreams of becoming their Commander in Chief.

Gavin Newsom: “I’ll be signing a bill, the first in the nation, saying enough. To ICE, unmask. What are you afraid of? You’re gonna go out and you’re gonna do enforcement? Provide an ID. Tell us what agency you represent.” pic.twitter.com/0O4f9708XN — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 20, 2025

The Democrats have been doing everything they possibly can to dehumanize our men and women in uniform to practically justify attacks on them.

Advertisement

Beckstrom didn’t ask for Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin to go on ABC News weeks ago to preemptively accuse National Guardsmen of doing things they never did and had no plans to do, all in an obvious attempt to demonize people like Beckstrom and Wolfe.

Elissa Slotkin worked for the CIA. She's now supposedly a Senator, and trying to stoke a color revolution. What's a color revolution? It's a CIA playbook to overthrow governments. Here are recent examples: pic.twitter.com/66K55u1vIt — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) November 26, 2025

When you demonize the people who swore an oath to protect you at the risk of their own lives, it takes a special breed of soulless leftist politicians to actively create an environment that gets them killed. And that’s what happened, even if the alleged Afghan terrorist didn’t exactly take orders from Slotkin and her ilk in doing what he did. He operated in the criminal-friendly environment that the Democrats created. And he seized on the opportunity.

In 2021, a teenaged Beckstrom was thinking about school, about her friends, about her teenage interests and high school activities. She never imagined that, just as her adult life was about to get underway, she would cross paths with an armed and resolved alleged radical Islamic terrorist, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, on U.S. soil.

Advertisement

In announcing Beckstrom’s death to members of the military on a phone call Thanksgiving evening, President Trump said she was a "highly respected, young, magnificent person.”

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in his own statement that Beckstrom graduated from high school in 2023, and when she enlisted in the National Guard in June of that year, "Sarah served with courage, extraordinary resolve, and an unwavering sense of duty to her state and to her nation." He said, "She answered the call to serve, stepped forward willingly, and carried out her mission with the strength and character that define the very best of the West Virginia National Guard."

In its own statement, the West Virginia National Guard said Beckstrom "volunteered to serve as part of Operation DC Safe and Beautiful helping to ensure the safety and security of our nation’s capital." She died doing just that.

With all of the blood that’s been spilled these past few months, which has been enabled by Democrat policies, speech, and judicial fiat, it’s time to do more than “tone down the rhetoric.” People need to be held to account. The Republic has survived a lot in 250 years, but can it continue to survive intentional sabotage by Democrats who seek to weaken the underpinnings of American society at every turn?

Advertisement

The Republicans in Congress have tools at their disposal, and it’s time to use them. Hearings, censures, impeachments, or even criminal investigations need to happen now. Uncomfortable as it may be for Republican reps to go after their Democrat peers, it’s time. The states need to find a way to right this ship. If the Democrats can’t police themselves, something has to happen. Someone needs to take charge and fix this. The president can only do so much.

With the start of the Christmas season, PJ Media VIP's Black Friday sale is back! From now through Monday evening at 11:59 p.m., get 60% off an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership!

PJ Media’s VIP memberships give you the best way to arm yourself with some great arguments if you find yourself in a friendly debate with your leftist coworker or brother-in-law this holiday season. Join the fight! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Right now, if you join PJ Media VIP Platinum, you will be entered for a chance to win one of five Lifetime Platinum memberships. That's right – five lucky winners will receive VIP Platinum access FOR LIFE.