About Those ICE Detainees: Why Are Democrats Working so Hard to Defend Hardened Criminals?

After months of patience with all that’s been happening outside of its Broadview Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Chicago, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has decided to give the public a glimpse of exactly who is inside that building. Who are these illegal aliens that Antifa, the Democrats, and other leftists are violently trying to free from the facility?

First off, they were all arrested as part of what DHS is calling Operation Midway Blitz. Among those rounded up are illegals who have been convicted of crimes that include assault with a deadly weapon, felony robbery, drug possession, and driving under the influence.

As you know from PJ Media’s coverage of the ICE protests and riots in recent weeks, violent demonstrators, including members of Antifa, have converged on the Broadview ICE facility and surrounding areas. They’ve camped out, they've set fires, they've attacked reporters, and they've done everything they could imagine to provoke violence from ICE officers on site.

Violent demonstrators have attacked federal vehicles, thrown rocks and lobbed tear gas cannisters, damaged cars, and a few have been arrested with firearms on their persons. They’ve repeatedly blocked driveways and entrances to the building, and they've crossed the line from public to private property in hopes of provoking law enforcement to create a viral moment for the Internet.

In one documented instance, Chicago police were called to the scene to help quell the violence, but then a senior officer in the Chicago Police Department abruptly called them off for some unexplained reason. It wouldn’t be hard to guess why. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is doing everything he can to hinder ICE’s work.

Now, according to the DHS, an “activist judge” has forced it to “take down a fence outside the facility that was put up to protect law enforcement and detainees.” On what grounds does a judge need to get involved in whether a fence should be removed? Apparently, it's a technicality. DHS didn't ask for permission to put up a fence on city property to protect the people inside.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has called upon the National Guard to come in and do the job that city and state officials refuse to do, which is to protect a federal facility, its employees and detainees, along with Chicago residents in the area and their property.

All of this as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Chicago mayor try to pretend nothing serious is happening outside the facility, and that the detainees inside don’t belong there.

“Despite incessant lies from Governor J.B. Pritzker, Broadview is housing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including those convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, felony robbery, drug possession, and driving under the influence,” said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the criminals Governor Pritzker and violent rioters want released onto Illinois streets.”

Wouldn’t it be good to find out who some of these people are? According to DHS, Broadview ICE facility detainees include:

Jose Patino Juarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of disorderly conduct, arrested for assault, and with two pending charges of assault and obstructing justice.

Isaias Quintanilla Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of two counts of felony robbery and issued a final order of removal on February 14, 2025.

Martin Guereca-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault and with three pending charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, assault, and damage to property.

Yuliana Gonzalez Landeros, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of theft in a business setting of greater than $10,000-$100,000.

Guadalupe Leonides Caneda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of simple assault and with two pending charges of assault and driving under the influence of liquor.

Jorge Carapia Mandujano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of under the influence of a controlled substance and two counts of drug possession, arrested for drug possession, and a third pending charge for drug possession.

These are the people Pritzker, Johnson, Antifa, and others are fighting for. Not the good people of Chicago, but rather lawbreakers and violent offenders.

Why is it so difficult for leftists to condemn criminals and to defend the interests of innocent, law-abiding, peace-loving, taxpaying citizens? They must hate Chicago and hate America.

