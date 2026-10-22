The Morning Briefing: Golly — Fraud Sure Is Easy to Find When It's Being Looked For

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gelkwaayaah made it a point to have differently Bedazzled Dickies for each evening of the public butter churning.

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Way back in ancient times, when the Democrats were working on getting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed, I was interviewed by a progressive author about a variety of topics. It was all so very L.A. We met at Literati Cafe, which is nestled between the West Side and Brentwood. It's a safe bet that I was the only conservative who ever frequented the place.

When we got around to Obamacare (that was still a "RAAAACIST!" nickname for ACA then), the author said, "So, you don't think that the government should run healthcare in this country?" I replied, "I don't think it can." I then launched into my laundry list of reasons that I think the federal bureaucracy is useless.

In my classic book Don't Let the Hippies Shower, I wrote: "The federal bureaucracy exists solely to bloat and perpetuate itself." That applies to government bureaucracies at any level, but I like to focus my ire on the biggest problems.

Bureaucracies are where taxpayer money goes to be abused. At the federal level, there is no incentive whatsoever to adhere to budgets or even be a little bit competent. The programs administered by various governmental agencies are ripe targets for fraud because it's fairly common knowledge that the bureaucrats in charge aren't sticklers for financial details.

Since Democrats are fans of an ever-expanding government, they're not given to casting their eyes about for abuses of the system. It's not that they never look for fraud; it's just not high atop their list of priorities.

Now that the Republicans are in power, the new f-word is popping up everywhere. This is from Catherine:

The Trump administration, after a seven-week crackdown, found enough food stamp fraud to have funded food assistance for over 200,000 Americans. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the results of the interagency crackdown. As expected, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is rife with fraud, and you and I are working hard paying taxes so that tens of thousands, if not millions, of fraudsters can live comfortably or even luxuriously on money they did not earn.

Of course, the Dems wouldn't look at SNAP for anything untoward because of reasons and feelings and stuff. The intent of the program is all that matters to them. Never mind the unconscionable fact that this hiccup came at the expense of those the lefties claim to care about.

Stories of fraud abound these days. My Townhall colleague Scott McClallen just wrote about a $4.6 million COVID unemployment fraud mess. Here's another one that Catherine covered:

FBI New York is expecting to find extensive fraud in the Empire State based on very suspiciously high Medicaid spending. In fact, some senior care centers are already accused of fraud.

These are all just things from Wednesday.

The voracious consumers of the news that we have here in Briefingland are no doubt aware that there is no shortage of news about fraud at the state and federal levels these days. Minnesota alone fills up several news cycles.

Kudos to the Trump administration for going after fraudsters everywhere. Swamp creature Democrats view all scrutiny of the government as personal attacks and don't make it easy. Hell hath no fury like a bureaucracy fetishist with a forensic accountant sniffing around.

We don't know how much longer the adults are going to be in charge. If it's only another couple of years, they're not going to have time to uncover all of the fraud that is still out there.

If the Dems take over the government again, hide your wallets. For the children.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Dave A. fires up the Mailbag engine today:

Kruiser Man - after reading the MB about CNN and for that matter the rest of brain dead mainstream knuckleheads it proves that the George Costanza mentality of "it's not a lie if you believe it" is infused in their bloodstream and is alive and well. As a side note - if you have not heard of them - check out The Cleverlys for a Kabana Tune - very funny and talented. As always the MB rules!!

Thank you! It's also not a lie if they don't know it's a lie (check out my latest column regarding that). I will definitely check out the Cleverlys — appreciate the suggestion.

Ron J. writes:

Dear Mr K: I knew it would happen someday. I don't know this Tynnisswellbunth guy, but I used to work with his twin brother Tynnissellbough.

It's fun when faithful readers jump in on the SQNS stuff. Yeah, it's a sign that you're a little off, but we are all in this together. Let's go get some Jell-O cups!

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This is from Greg S:

Hi SK, Never understood Bay leaves in a meal either but then parsley as garnish always seemed like grass clippings to me. Cheers

OK, I know that I have expressed my bay leaves skepticism many times, but I don't think I have recently. That makes me like this email even more. Also, I can't remember the last time I saw parsley as a garnish. There's gotta be a conspiracy there too.

Our friend Will weighs in on the media coverage of Paris burning:

Mr. Kruiser, you mention the situation in France and that "media hacks are providing a generous assist in the charade." This morning, my Bing feed included an article from AP News titled "France has a proud tradition of protesting." I didn't read the article, but the headline alone is enough to tell me the gist of the article. So I suppose that astroturfed burning and looting Paris by invading hordes of immigrants is part of this "proud tradition," at least, according to the media. It's truly absurd what we are fed by these biased cretins.

Yesterday I was lamenting how far CNN has fallen. The AP trip down the toilet is even worse. For most of its 180 years, it was a mostly reliable news organization. Now it's a clearinghouse for biased hacks. France also has a tradition of letting foreigners take it over. I'm sure AP didn't mention that.

This is from Chuck H. in New Hampshire:

It seems to me that you and others are misusing the German word Schadenfreude. The translation is sorrowful or shameful joy. It is meant to convey a sense of sorrow or shame while experiencing joy, such as seeing a friend get a rude awakening. They're still your friend but they had it coming. These people you write of were never your friend. This is all Freude, without a hint of Schade. Let's be honest. These stories are just pure joy.

I very much appreciate the email, Chuck, but being pedantic around here is never a good idea, even if it's lighthearted pedantry. First, I haven't used it in a headline since June. Second, many translations have it as "malicious glee." We who traffic in words for a living use dictionaries as our guides, and that definition is: "enjoyment obtained from seeing or hearing about the troubles of others." In the end, the dictionary and you were pretty much in sync. Had to defend my colleagues, though.

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I got a couple of emails regarding my "Kruiser Kabana" interview with Madisan DeBos about the insanity of biological males competing in women's sports. This one is from FOTB Dan M:

Quoting a brilliant writer, "young female athletes were forced to compete against boys who said they were girls. They didn't need to prove that there had been any medically induced changes in their hormonal makeup; they just had to "identify."" In the absence of proof of medically induced changes, here is a suggested rules change--no athletic supporters or protective cups allowed in female competition. This won't level the playing field, but it will give the girls a means of leveling the player. ;-)

Love it. That could really change things in soccer. And I won't feign humility — mostly because I'm unfamiliar with humility — because you said I was brilliant. I do thank you for the compliment, however. You are, of course, correct.

Briefing stalwart Jerome will finish it up for us today:

Hey Kruiser, Just listened to the latest Kruiser Kabana. Excellent interview with Madisan DeBos. When you two talked about girls like your daughter who ran track in high school and trained with the boys, it made me think of my sister-in-law who had to do the same thing. She said she rarely beat any of the guys, but training with the boys is what pushed her and made it easier to win against other girls. I’m sure pretty many of your readers know someone who has the same story. Too bad this is being taken from girls and being replaced with losing actual races to boys because of lefty feelings and crap.

Most female athletes operate as athletes, and not as woke activists. The prominent female athletes who have pushed the woke agenda and defended men who competed in women's sports didn't get on their soapboxes until after they were done competing. That makes them both annoying and pathetic. My daughter was really, really fast her senior year of high school (she won the league finals cross country race by a full minute), and she still wasn't beating the boys. A mentally unwell political agenda can't wish that away. I'm glad you enjoyed the interview. Everyone should listen to it!

Thanks to all. You wacky kids are the best. (I really appreciated your email too, Sheryl, but I couldn't respond to that here.)

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Everything Isn't Awful

Sharing is caring.. 😊 https://t.co/X8d1SFA2gQ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 21, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Saint Michael Vanquishing Satan #artbots #moreau https://t.co/aylnOGbdMF — Gustave Moreau (@gustave_moreau) October 21, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

"Big hitter, the Lama... long."

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/21/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal

Radio: AP

New Media: Heartlander News



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Secondary Print: Washington Examiner

Radio: FOX

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

3:10 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Sioux City, Iowa

The White House

Open Press



CDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Sioux City, Iowa

Sioux City, Iowa

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Sioux Gateway Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Sioux City, Iowa en route the White House

Sioux City, Iowa

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

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