Treasury Department Sanctions Panama- and Greece-Based Law Firm for Helping Iran’s Regime

The U.S. Treasury Department continues to impose sanctions on entities around the world that are providing financial assistance to the genocidal Iranian regime.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced its latest action as part of Operation Economic Outcast against Iran’s regime, sanctioning the Panama- and Greece-based law firm Karnakis and Karnakis. This firm’s “shipping agents, and vessels … have supported illicit Iranian shipping activity, indirectly aiding Tehran’s ability to generate revenue to fund its military, weapons, and nuclear programs,” the department explained.

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“Throughout Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury has continued to coordinate with counterparts in Europe and around the world to sever the Iranian regime’s remaining economic lifelines,” it added. The Treasury Department has also newly sanctioned shipping agents from Singapore and the United Arab Emirates for assisting with Iranian shadow fleet operations.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also commented on the sanctions. “Whether you are conducting illegal oil transfers at sea or sitting in the corner office of a law firm, if you are supporting the Iranian regime, we will find you and sanction you,” he warned. “Iran’s facilitators must make a choice: Either you are with us or against us. We know who you are, we know what you’re doing, and we will continue to take action.”

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The Iranian regime continues to target ships in the Strait of Hormuz and encourage its proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis to commit terrorist attacks across the Middle East and even in America. On October 9, Mohamed-Baquer Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian Parliament, responded to a speech from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio by threatening, "Throughout history we Iranians have faced those who declared themselves masters of the universe and sought to erase ancient civilizations. They came in fire and flame, only to depart in dust and shame. Those who chase Alexander’s legacy will share Valerian’s fate: you will kneel." Of course, the current regime in Iran overthrew the Shah's monarchy, but you're supposed to forget how the mullahs erased history.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, or whoever runs his account, posted today — October 21 — about a meeting regarding what he described as an ongoing "war" with Israel and the U.S. "[T]he latest developments in the US-Zionist enemy’s military, economic, and cognitive war were reviewed, and the need to strengthen the country’s sources of power was emphasized," Mojtaba claimed.

Americans sometimes forget that for Muslims, jihad has no end. Islamic sacred texts command the oppression or slaughter of infidels until the end of the world or the destruction of all non-Muslims (whichever comes first, presumably). The Iranian regime's fanatics believe that they can take down Israel and America to trigger the coming of the Mahdi, the Islamic messiah. Thus, for them, the war does not end with a deal or a surrender, it continues until the apocalypse. That's why we need to bring the mullahs' own personal apocalypse as soon as possible.